mRNA Injections: Evidence of DNA Damage, Neurodegenerative Disease, and More - Dr. Stephanie Seneff
A must watch interview
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
Dr. Stephanie Seneff joins Maria Zeee to discuss complex findings as to the varied injuries caused by the COVID-19 injections, including explaining DNA damage, neurodegenerative diseases, behavioral issues, and more that we are seeing, and will likely see a lot more of in the coming years.
“It's a very complicated story. It has so many branches to it. You just can’t believe the number of different diseases that it’s causing. The complexity of its mechanisms of toxicity is truly incredible” - Dr. Stephanie Seneff
The research paper referred to by Dr.Saneff during an interview:
Innate Immune Suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccinations
Related articles:
Dr. Michael Yeadon: THIS MUST STOP! Pfizer Documents Show FDA Knew of Death Risk
mRNA "Vaccines" Are Gene Therapy. May cause Undesirable Side Effects That Could Delay Or Prevent Their Regulatory Approval According To BioNTech SEC Filing
The Truth About Safety of mRNA Vaccines Found in The European Medicines Agency's Document Titled "Comirnaty (COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine) Risk Management Plan"
PREMEDITATED MASS MURDER: Alarming Data From Canada and Vaccines Batch Scandal
We rushed “to believe” the religion of the good vaccines. Too bad we didn’t rush “to question” the science of the vaccines.
That poor woman @Cynthia - she knows deep down it’s the vaccine. At one point she says she’s “oozing metal” but blamed it all on the steroid creams. I wish I could post a screenshot of someone telling her that there are multiple pages of adverse reactions to the vaccine and she replies “really? Where can I find these. “This is a tragedy and a travesty. I hope she is red pilled at this point. She’s so young, I’m heartbroken for her. Please let’s pray for her healing and conversion. Nobody deserves this. She’s about the same age as my daughters- one is jabbed, one is not.