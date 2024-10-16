One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Ethan Huff October 15, 2024

Another loudmouthed pro-vaccine politician died last year after he took the "vaccine" injections offered under Operation Warp Speed for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

Former Florida House District 23 progressive Rep. Richard Rowe Jr. is the type who uploaded photos of his COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card from the CDC on social media. He also wished death on people who refused the injections, calling them the derogatory term "anti-vaxxers" while going on a profanity-laced Facebook tirade.

"Let me be real clear ... I do not give a **** what happens to anti-vaxxers. I don't," Rowe hatefully wrote in a Facebook post during the "pandemic."

"Let Darwin do his work. They helped to kill 700,000 Americans. I do not have the pity or tears to spare for any of them. It's all dried up now. Sorry. At this point, I'm just hoping they feel 1/10th of the pain theyve [sic] caused everyone. The kids will be fine. THEY'RE going to suffer. And I ******* well think they've earned it."

When he posted his signed "vaccination" card from the CDC, also to Facebook, Rowe admitted that he views his obedience to the medical police state as morally superior to the "anti-vaxxers" who protected their immune systems from Big Pharma's experimental poisons.

"Yeah, I'm mostly here for personal ego," Rowe narcissistically wrote. "Already had COVID last year, so not worried about catching it. But I want to maintain my smug sense of moral and intellectual superiority while making fun of Darwin'd [sic] anti-vaxxers. It's actually pretty noble, really."

(Related: Back in the summer, pro-vaccine journalist Jane Hansen died suddenly from a brain tumor, this just three years after she proudly announced on social media that she got jabbed with Pfizer's mRNA injections.)

Getting jabbed with poison isn't something to brag about

It was all fun and games for Rowe until he "died unexpectedly," according to friend Travis Akers who uploaded a eulogy of sorts for the now-deceased Florida politician.

"He passed away Thursday following a medical episode while walking his dog," Akers wrote about what became of Rowe once the "vaccines" did their job on his now-decaying remains. "My thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Richard."

Rowe was just 41 years old when he passed suddenly. In addition to being a politician in Florida's District 23, Rowe was a truck driver who did not have any children of his own.

"For private people that were lied to about mRNA vaccine poison I feel very bad about the health issues so many are now facing," tweeted Ohio attorney Tom Renz about Rowe's death. "For public officials or influencers that were willfully ignorant or paid to lie it’s much more difficult to feel pity. For jerks like this the best I can do is pray for his family."

"How many in his district have been injured or killed because of his position and did this guy get any campaign money from people paid to promote this poison? Again – sad – but all I can do is pray for his family."

On X / Twitter, someone quoted Romans 12:19-21 as a possible explanation for Rowe's sudden death.

"Vengeance is mine, says the Lord. Maybe this is an example," this person wrote.

"If he was for the shot and took the shot, he was duped," wrote another.

"There was so much fearmongering. I was in the D.C. area during the initial lockdown and there were SWAT teams on the corners near the NIH. Total martial law. If you drove anywhere, you'd be pulled over and questioned. It felt like the world was going to end from communicable disease."

Many of the people who celebrated their COVID injections online and on television are now seriously injured or dead. Learn more at BadMedicine.news.

