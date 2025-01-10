Mel Gibson Reveals He “Couldn’t Walk For Three Months” After Taking Fauci’s Pet Drug for COVID.
“[Remdesivir] kills you. I found that afterward. And that’s why I wonder about Fauci.”
"[Remdesivir] kills you. I found that afterward. And that's why I wonder about Fauci."
Remdesivir is so lethal it got nicknamed ‘Run Death Is Near’ after it started killing thousands of COVID patients in the hospital,” wrote StellaPaulNY in a previous report.
“The experts claimed that remdesivir would stop COVID; instead, it stopped kidney function, then blasted the liver and other organs.”
Unfortunately, Gibson’s gardener wasn’t as fortunate. After reportedly receiving the kidney-toxic treatment, he tragically passed away.
“I knew the guy for 20 years, and we both went to the same hospital, and he died, and I didn’t,” Gibson lamented. “I think we both got remdesivir, which is not good.”
Source: RogerHodkinson
