One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

It's critical to acknowledge the COVID scam/crime against humanity has been a major EUGENICS PROGRAM.

"The whole theory for two weeks to flatten the curve comes from eugenicists," whistleblower and former medical coder Zowe Smith explains for Hrvoje Morić of Geopolitics and Empire. "The whole [ICD-10] code system comes out of a whole group of people that were in a club called the Eugenics Society, but they were also in a statistical society, and there was a revolving door between the two."

(The ICD-10 code system is an international classification used for categorizing diagnoses, symptoms, and procedures in healthcare for statistical reporting, billing, and research.)

"And the same families, the same names pop up from...the very beginning of the eugenics movement tied all the way back to sir Francis Galton, the guy who came up with it [eugenics], all the way to now," Smith says. "I was looking at it [COVID] through [how] the medical system is being exploited, and this genocide is being hidden through these [ICD-10] numbers. So why is it being hidden through these numbers? Come to find out, Bill Gates is a big player in this. He was a big player in IBM...[And] he's got some really nefarious ties with Planned Parenthood, his dad being in there, which goes straight back to eugenics. He's also tied in with Rockefeller."

"I talk about how Rockefeller took over Western medicine in the book [The Covid Code: My Life in the Thrill Kill Medical Cult] and how he was involved in eugenics. Many people who have studied eugenics have realized that not only were a lot of people involved in it, and it was normal at one point, but these people had a revolving door between other organizations," the whistleblower adds. "It was almost a club where the same people show up doing the same things over time. And so...what happened during World War 2, the main conception is America came in and saved the day, and we stopped the holocaust of the Jews, and now it's bad to be racist, and eugenics is bad, and it's all over now. We stopped it. But that's not true. It went underground, and it came over to America. And the part that most people don't understand, it was funded by America to begin with."

Smith notes, "it never stopped. It just morphed into something else, but it's still the same people. It's still Gates. It's still Rockefeller. It's still the Warburgs. It's still the Rothschilds. It's still those same families that are at the top of the WEF, the WHO, all of these regulatory agencies, all the governments that did this to us. So, yes, this is a democide." She adds, "the statistical coding system [the ICD-10 system] that they use to exploit this and enact COVID all across the world because the WHO, every member state has to use these codes. That's what they mandate. It's been their mission to make everybody comply to this generalization, standardization, centralization for the purposes of monitoring their eugenics programs."

Source: RogerHodkinson



Share

Related articles: