"They're layering our personal information with our COVID status, with our vaccine status, with our DNA, which they were collecting through the PCR tests... and they are using our personal information for the purposes of developing vaccines tailored to individual DNA."

Medical whistleblower, author, and former medical coder Zowe Smith describes for AM WakeUp how the COVID-19 registry—used to keep track of those who (supposedly) contracted COVID (whatever that is) as well as the contacts of those who contracted COVID—has been privatized. Specifically, privatized by Datavant, which is a health information "AI ecosystem" company working with BGI in China. BGI, Smith notes, is what became of the Human Genome Project in China.

Smith notes this private database housed by Datavant (assembled from the COVID registry data) is shared with 500 other private companies, and together they are "layering our personal information with our COVID status, with our vaccine status, with our DNA, which they were collecting through the PCR tests."

On the subject of PCR tests, Smith notes that the technique never functioned as a "test" for viruses prior to COVID. Instead, she notes, PCR was used as a way to amplify DNA.

"I noticed the testing had changed right away. So that was one of the big things that woke me up, was the testing," Smith says. "And, immediately, when I saw that they were doing PCR, that this COVID test was a PCR, I'm like, 'Why is it PCR? We never did PCR for viruses before. [PCR] was always genetic.' So my little brain was going off like, 'Okay. There's something up with this.'

The whistleblower notes that things clicked when she saw an interview with Dr. Dolores Cahill, "who was warning everybody that this is gonna be a vaccine that is gonna modify people's DNA, and they're gonna be able to patent people and the PCR test is a way to collect their genome to tell if they've been subjected to this ['vaccine'] or not."

Smith puts a finer point on things at the end of the clip, noting that "DARPA and Palantir...they are using our personal information for the purposes of developing vaccines tailored to people's individual DNA."

Source: RogerHodkinson

