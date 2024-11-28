One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"They [hospitals] murdered a lot of people. MORE THAN A MILLION [1,000,000] PEOPLE. The CARES Act...is basically a solicitation of fraud." (Emphasis added.)

In this clip from a recent Vaccine Safety Research Foundation Live video electrical engineer and independent investigator John Beaudoin, Sr. describes for a Special Committee on COVID Response Efficacy in New Hampshire how deadly COVID "treatment" protocols implemented by the CARES Act—signed into law by President Trump in March 2020—resulted in the deaths of more than a million (1,000,000) Americans.

Note this testimony was given in April of 2024 and that the deadly COVID protocols continue to this day in the hospitals.

Source: RogerHodkinson

