John Beaudoin: Hospitals Murdered a Lot of People. MORE THAN A MILLION PEOPLE
"The CARES Act...is basically a solicitation of fraud."
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
"They [hospitals] murdered a lot of people. MORE THAN A MILLION [1,000,000] PEOPLE. The CARES Act...is basically a solicitation of fraud." (Emphasis added.)
In this clip from a recent Vaccine Safety Research Foundation Live video electrical engineer and independent investigator John Beaudoin, Sr. describes for a Special Committee on COVID Response Efficacy in New Hampshire how deadly COVID "treatment" protocols implemented by the CARES Act—signed into law by President Trump in March 2020—resulted in the deaths of more than a million (1,000,000) Americans.
Note this testimony was given in April of 2024 and that the deadly COVID protocols continue to this day in the hospitals.
Source: RogerHodkinson
Related articles:
And the treatment policies, procedures and standards of care for covid are all still active and in place in hospitals all over the world.😐
Despite multiple investigative commissions, in many countries, determining the negligence, malfeasance, and downright fraud and murder that took place under the cloak of "covid".
Just as the shots, despite doing literally the opposite of everything they told us that they would and even now, integrating into the human genome, forever changing what "human" means... are STILL been given out.😐
#follownone #mistakeswereNOTmade #getlocalised
in our village, one of my neighbor's wife was a nurse. They bought a house and renovated it, built an extension to their own house, bought a trailer and two $80k cars, but that's only what can be seen from the other side of the road.
A lot of sick-care personnel earned the title of hired killers:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/hired-killers: