One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The UK Government used ‘COVID’ to EUTHANISE the disabled

60% OF ‘COVID’ DEATHS IN 2020 WERE DISABLED PATIENTS 82% of these deaths took place in hospitals.

DNRs were placed on disabled COVID patients early by the hospitals, which many called a euthanasia program designed to kill our disabled population.

“People with learning disabilities have been given do not resuscitate orders during the second wave of the pandemic, in spite of widespread condemnation of the practice last year and an urgent investigation by the care watchdog.

Mencap said it had received reports in January from people with learning disabilities that they had been told they would not be resuscitated if they were taken ill with Covid-19.

The Care Quality Commission said in December that inappropriate Do Not Attempt Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (DNACPR) notices had caused potentially avoidable deaths last year.”

During 2020 and in each ‘wave of the pandemic’ disabled patients were 6.3x more likely to die of Covid and the majority of deaths were over 65

People with learning disabilities had higher death rate from COVID-19

This echoes of the T4 Program run by the Nazis during WW2 whose policy was to euthanize anyone ‘whose life was unworthy of living’.

ONS

Source: childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk

Share

Related articles: