The Fourth Reich: The UK Government Used 'COVID' to EUTHANIZE the Disabled
60% OF ‘COVID’ DEATHS IN 2020 WERE DISABLED PATIENTS
The UK Government used ‘COVID’ to EUTHANISE the disabled
60% OF 'COVID' DEATHS IN 2020 WERE DISABLED PATIENTS 82% of these deaths took place in hospitals.
DNRs were placed on disabled COVID patients early by the hospitals, which many called a euthanasia program designed to kill our disabled population.
“People with learning disabilities have been given do not resuscitate orders during the second wave of the pandemic, in spite of widespread condemnation of the practice last year and an urgent investigation by the care watchdog.
Mencap said it had received reports in January from people with learning disabilities that they had been told they would not be resuscitated if they were taken ill with Covid-19.
The Care Quality Commission said in December that inappropriate Do Not Attempt Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (DNACPR) notices had caused potentially avoidable deaths last year.”
During 2020 and in each ‘wave of the pandemic’ disabled patients were 6.3x more likely to die of Covid and the majority of deaths were over 65
People with learning disabilities had higher death rate from COVID-19
This echoes of the T4 Program run by the Nazis during WW2 whose policy was to euthanize anyone ‘whose life was unworthy of living’.
Source: childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk
Why did they create COVID to be released?
Lockdowns were designed to increase panic in order to:
• Reduce church intercessory prayer and social work and (later) destroy the confidence in church leaders who led people into the lethal injections.
• Accept the concept that churches can be closed by Governments; that they are not an “essential activity”; that eternal damnation isn’t as important as a virus that only threatened the elderly and comorbids (who could still die anyway of the seasonal flu), and that it was OK for people to die artificially isolated and completely alone, without their families and faith support (“life support” should never be against eternal-life support).
• Murder as many people as possible by denying access to medicine, income and family (many elderly died of loneliness, abandonment and sadness), and through lethal COVID treatment protocols.
• Accept passive euthanasia by denying care for those less essential.
• Active euthanasia by accelerating the death of the elderly (a little push with legal anesthesia, Midazolam and Remdesivir) and Do Not Resucitate (DNR) orders, especially to the disabled (60% OF ‘COVID’ DEATHS IN 2020 WERE DISABLED PATIENTS 82% of these deaths took place in hospitals).1
• Accept the PCR as a fail-safe massive tracing solution.
• Accept the concept of “essential” activities, especially those designed to kill and reduce the population (military industrial complex, abortion, contraception), or to pervert it (porn, gambling).
• Accept the concept that some people are “non-essential”.
• Accept the concept of a “Green” pass.
• The experimental injections, not censored treatments, would be the only exit out of the artificially-created unbearable situation
• After the downfall of cases was misattributed to the lockdowns, most would believe that future local lockdowns would “flatten the curve” and that the authorities are well intended to lock you down for your own protection
• Dramatically increase screen time, especially in the young without a fully functional pre-frontal cortex (which finishes developing at 21), who are most vulnerable to:
◦ algorithmic manipulation towards instant high-dopamine gratification (games, shorts, swiping, social networks)
◦ subliminal programming (ultrasonic, high-refresh rate imaging)
• Deploy and increase reach of 5G
• Leave a deep psychological scar in children and teens so that they could be easily frightened back in future PLANdemics without even having to prove deaths with autopsies
• Increase unchecked corrupt government spending, especially towards their controlled companies and organizations in the COVID Industrial Complex (including media and academia)
• Allow their controlled multinational giants (nb Amazon) eat the market share and destroy independent small and medium-sized businesses, who depend on people being able to work, leave their homes and buy their products and services. Most still accept that concept as valid !!!
• Destroy the supply of new housing (towards the goal of unaffordable housing)
The injections were designed to:
• Accept that the alleged mRNA platform (in fact, , a gene-assault, a DNA weapon of mass destruction) is the only solution to any future PLANdemic.
• Murder (nb immunity disabling, immunity weaponizing causing autoimmune diseases, thrombosis, myocarditis, turbo-cancer).
• Handicap (nb stroke).
• Infertilize the population. The injections murdered 40 million people so far, more afterwards, but the impact of infertility could mean 1 billion less people along the years.
• Mark people like cattle: the haccinated were hacked with a nano-router which emits a Bluetooth signal (false changing MACaddress2) which can still be detected any BLE sniffer app, and is proven to be picked up by an Android module and resent to a Human-ID multinational corporation, a DoD front: biometrics, geolocation of your whereabouts and who do you interact with (MACaddresses change in the vicinity of other haccinated).
• Read people's minds? Thousands are reporting thinking about something very unusual without verbalizing it, just to find that their cell phones shows a reading recommendation or video (YouTube, Tiktok) exactly matching it, for example, a desire for an unusual food or teen song. This might be related to people showing a strong magnetic attraction in their foreheads (e.g. paper clips sticking to the side): it has been proven that the nano-routers need a minimum electro-magnetic field to charge them and allow them to emit and that it is related to graphene/carbon-micro/nano tubes.
That’s why Fauci was so adamant about vaxxing everybody:
Question form Congressman Rich McCormick, MD who grilled Fauci 3: You said in an interview that you gave as part of an audiobook written by Michael Specter that you believed institutions should make it hard for people to live their lives so they'd feel pressured to get vaccinated.
Audio clip from Fauci, posssibly recorded July 2020: “You think it can be done about it. I have to say that I don't see a big solution other than some sort of mandatory. I know federal officials don't like to use that term. Once people feel empowered and protected legally, you are going to have schools, universities, and colleges are going to say, you want to come to this college, buddy? You're going to get vaccinated, lady. You're going to get vaccinated. Big corporations like Amazon and Facebook and all of those others are going to say, you want to work for us? You get vaccinated. And it's been proven that when you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bullshit and they get vaccinated. Thank you.” 4
