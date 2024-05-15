SHOCKING: Government Told Paramedics To Mark Anyone Over 70 As Not Worthy of Life – Scottish COVID Inquiry
This is plain murder.
"Toe tagging" - means marked for death and ok to let die.
The government told paramedics to mark anyone over 70 as not worthy of life and therefore not to receive treatment for anything!!!
Treatment that may have saved lives!!!
Discussions then took place about reducing this age limit to anyone over 50!!!!!
Source: LauraAbolichannel
They will have nowhere to hid. Nowhere I say.
Yep, "Too late to fight this when you are dead."
Listen to Dr. Vernon, listen good.