By Dr. Vernon Coleman

They were never going to kill billions with the covid hoax. They were never going to kill billions with the useless and damaging lockdowns. And they were never going to kill billions with the toxic and useless covid vaccine.



Those were just the overture to the slaughter we are now about to witness.



I’ve provided my readers with absolutely accurate health warnings for decades. (There’s a list of my warnings on my website.)



And since February 2020 I’ve provided accurate warnings about covid. Remember, in my first video in March 2020 I described the covid fraud as a hoax. I was the first to warn about the killing of the elderly during the lockdowns, the mass vaccination programme, and the multitude of side effects associated with the toxic and useless covid vaccine. I’ve published millions of words about the covid hoax and although they have tried hard, the fact checkers have failed to find one error.



Now, you must listen to my warning about euthanasia – doctor assisted suicide.



Anyone over 60 years of age, disabled, chronically ill or poor will probably be dead by the year 2030, killed by a euthanasia programme which is rapidly going global and which is out of control. The euthanasia squad will kill you, your family and your friends unless you speak out now. This is the population control plan they have been working towards. They are coming for you, your family and your friends. And they’re deadly serious.



Euthanasia is going global in the same way that the covid hoax went global. And, just as with covid, celebrities all over the world are advocating `doctor assisted suicide’. The mainstream media is pushing euthanasia as hard as they promoted the dangerous and useless lockdowns, the dangerous and useless masks and the dangerous and useless covid vaccine. And euthanasia is being promoted globally – just like the covid hoax.



If you thought that face masks and the covid jab were fashionable just wait until you see what happens as the euthanasia bandwagon rolls onwards.



Since I last wrote about euthanasia, Ecuador has joined the growing list of countries endorsing euthanasia. In Peru, a psychologist with a muscle disease has already died from `doctor assisted suicide’.



Make no mistake about it: euthanasia is spreading and is now more popular than Taylor Swift.



The pro-euthanasia lobbyists are out in force – fighting for death to be available to the mentally ill and the disabled.



And, of course, to children and the poor.



Doctors and nurses already kill more people than cancer or heart disease. Now things are going to get worse –much worse.



Euthanasia is a crucial part of the plan to kill billions of us legally, cheaply and quickly. Doctors and politicians are planning to kill the disabled, the children and the poor. The anxious and the depressed will be killed too. In some countries it is already happening.



And when euthanasia is widely available, it won’t remain `voluntary’ or `optional’ for long.



Euthanasia legislation will give the conspirators the power to kill the poor and the old by the million.



Just check out what is happening in Canada and Holland.



Watch my video entitled `They want to kill you. Here’s how they’ll do it.’ You can find the video by clicking here. If the video is blocked you can read the transcript on www.vernoncoleman.com



(Half a dozen pro-government trolls plastered the Comments section of my video with abuse and lies so I had to suspend the Comments I’m afraid. Government trolls control the mainstream media and deny me access to all the media and to all social media. I’m not giving the vicious government trolls and shills yet another platform.)



And for even more information, read Jack King’s shocking book `They want to kill us’, which you can find on Amazon. To buy the book, click here



Everything in my video and Dr King’s book can be verified online.



Please do whatever you can to help save us all.



No one is immune from this slaughter.



Send copies of my video to doctors, nurses, teachers, politicians, the military, newspapers, organisations, internet influencers, and everyone you know. You really can help to make a difference.



And read and share Jack King’s astonishing book. Buy copies and give them away.



You have been warned: if you do nothing you will have no reason to complain when the Euthanasia Squad comes for you.



Which they will.



It’ll be no good complaining when you’re dead.



Copyright Vernon Coleman May 2024

