Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Dee Dee's avatar
Dee Dee
Oct 20, 2023

Thank-you for your service to mankind.

https://open.substack.com/pub/dee746/p/why-i-cant-just-let-it-go?r=1g1b1r&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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Jan's avatar
Jan
Oct 20, 2023

Thank you. Thank you for stating the obvious truth.

Thank you for your courage.

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