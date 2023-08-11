Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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RichardM333's avatar
RichardM333
Aug 11, 2023

I'm in the USA. I'm 66 years old with a mobility disability. A palliative care nurse came to visit me at home. She got to know me first, then asked me to sign a Do Not Resuscitate order (DNR). I told her no, I need to research it and think about it. Then she said, if I do sign it, to let her office know immediately. And then she started to tell me to think about under what circumstances I would sign a DNR order. Her Facebook page says she wants to see everyone vaccinated. Her office contacted me every three months wanting to see how I'm doing. I'm not signing a DNR until I decompose a few more years.

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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
Aug 11, 2023

Dear Lord - deliver us from evil ...

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