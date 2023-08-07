Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jeff Cook-Coyle's avatar
Jeff Cook-Coyle
Aug 7, 2023

Sunday's first reading, in honor of Jesus' Transfiguration.

Daniel 7:9-10, 13-14

As I watched:

Thrones were set up

and the Ancient One took his throne.

His clothing was bright as snow,

and the hair on his head as white as wool;

his throne was flames of fire,

with wheels of burning fire.

A surging stream of fire

flowed out from where he sat;

Thousands upon thousands were ministering to him,

and myriads upon myriads attended him.

The court was convened and the books were opened.

As the visions during the night continued, I saw:

One like a Son of man coming,

on the clouds of heaven;

When he reached the Ancient One

and was presented before him,

The one like a Son of man received dominion, glory, and kingship;

all peoples, nations, and languages serve him.

His dominion is an everlasting dominion

that shall not be taken away,

his kingship shall not be destroyed.

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Dosha's avatar
Dosha
Aug 7, 2023

Thank you for this most informative article and included information links. It makes me sick. Seems that the Rockefeller Foundation and the other usual suspects have not shied away from Eugenics one bit. It also looks like Western Civ is the target, and I keep trying to understand why that would be. Someday I suppose a light bulb moment will arrive. Souless ghouls, every one of them.

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