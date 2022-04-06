One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.” - Ecclesiastes 1:9

A recent National Post headline was stunning but not surprising.

After two years of genocidal COVID tyranny, based on the weaponization of the Public Health system, deployment of the weaponized Psychiatry to fight dissent and eliminate mentally ill “useless eaters” was expected.

"The ends justify the means." - Niccolò Machiavelli

“Canada is still determining who should be eligible”.

In light of the latest MSM propaganda campaign “the eligibility criteria” are easy to determine:

Intelligent people rejecting “evidence-based” medicine aka the official narrative, must be crazy. No sane person can possibly question the party line.

Dissidents deemed mentally unfit by the Soviet Union’s oppressive regime were forced to undergo “treatment” in prison type psych wards:

“ Mark Hendrickson – The New York Times obituary opened with a simple recitation of facts: “Zhores A. Medvedev, the Soviet biologist, writer and dissident who was declared insane, confined to a mental institution and stripped of his citizenship in the 1970s after attacking a Stalinist pseudoscience, died … in London.” - Soviet Dissidents and the Weaponization of Psychiatry

Lest we forget the medicalized murder of the mentally ill “useless eaters” by Nazi Germany.

“The entire German healthcare system — public health officials, public and private hospitals, mental institutions and nursing homes — were mobilized.”

Currently the healthcare system of the entire entire world — public health officials, public and private hospitals, mental institutions, and nursing homes — is mobilized to reduce the population of “useless eaters” or “hackable animals” according to a new definition recently verbalized by the WEF’s mouthpiece professor Yuval Noah Harari.

“History began when humans invented gods and will end when humans become gods.” - Yuval Noah Harari

“For God doth know that in the day ye eat thereof, then your eyes shall be opened, and ye shall be as gods, knowing good and evil.” - Satan (Genesis 3:5)

This is what your selected representatives groomed by the WEF and various Luciferian secret societies really think about you.

Straight from the horse's mouth:

The spirit of the Antichrist via Yuval Noah Harari: “Jesus Christ is fake news”

The real goal of satanically inspired elites is to erase humanity made in the image of The Most High and they are not hiding it.

“And except those days should be shortened, there should no flesh be saved: but for the elect's sake those days shall be shortened.” - Jesus Christ (Matthew 24:22)

The time is short.

"No one will enter the New World Order unless he or she will make a pledge to worship Lucifer.” - David Spangler, Director of Planetary Initiative, United Nations

“For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved” - Romans 10:13

