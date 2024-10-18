One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: RogerHodkinson

"What we saw, it was a never-ending assembly line of remdesivir, ventilator, death, wash, rinse, repeat...Do you think a million people died in this country of COVID? They didn't. They died of...complete and total medical mismanagement and malfeasance."

Kimberly Overton, BSN, RN, a critical care RN and the Founder/Executive Director of Nurse Freedom Network, describes for Polly Tommey of Children's Health Defense how a million people in the U.S. did not die of COVID—rather they died of "total medical mismanagement and malfeasance" in hospitals.

"What we saw, it was a never-ending assembly line of remdesivir, ventilator, death, wash, rinse, repeat," Overton says. "We didn't know much about the medication remdesivir...[but] despite all of our best efforts, none of them [the COVID patients] were getting well." Overton adds, "In fact, I can only remember two that made it off the ventilator during that time."

"By the time that they [COVID patients] were getting to us in the ICU, they [were] already past the [viral] replication phase and into their symptomatic phase. So that medication [remdesivir] wasn't going to be effective regardless."

"Do you think a million people died in this country of COVID? They didn't," Overton says. "They died of the complete and total medical mismanagement and malfeasance that occurred during the pandemic.

Ask yourself, Why were we only pulling bodies out of hospitals? Nobody was dying anywhere else."

Full Video

"Lethal mistreatment in hospitals, care homes and the community... This is, time and again, medical murder, aka plain murder. Please Share..."

