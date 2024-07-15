How Hospitals Legally KILLING People
"Hospitals in America are killing people by the thousands every single day."
This doctor received over 1000 messages in the last 24 hours of patients’ horror stories.
“Hospitals in America are killing people by the thousands every single day. I’m going to teach you what to do to prevent your loved one from dying negligently in one of these hospitals…”
Here's a reminder that hospitals have been turned into "killing fields" since the beginning of COVID, deploying deadly protocols that have murdered 500K+ Americans
I love Mark Ghalili! He helped me through Fluoroquinolone toxicity. Bless this man!