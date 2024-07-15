One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Protect your Loved Ones!

This doctor received over 1000 messages in the last 24 hours of patients’ horror stories.

“Hospitals in America are killing people by the thousands every single day. I’m going to teach you what to do to prevent your loved one from dying negligently in one of these hospitals…”

Here's a reminder that hospitals have been turned into "killing fields" since the beginning of COVID, deploying deadly protocols that have murdered 500K+ Americans

