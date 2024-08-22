Were Unvaccinated People TARGETED and MURDERED by Hospitals During COVID?
Remdesivir, ventilators, drug cocktails — these and others are increasingly being called parts of the “hospital murder protocol.”
Polly Tommey testifies about what hospital employees have confessed to her in this interview with Brighteon’s Mike Adams.
“These people were going into hospital, they had not taken the COVID-19 jab. This is very important…it was becoming increasingly clear that the “unvaccinated”, as they are called, were being targeted, and they were being killed.”
The bankers will ensure we stay in debt. The pharmaceutical companies will ensure we stay sick. The weapons manufacturers will ensure we keep going to war. The media will ensure we are prevented from knowing the truth. The Government will ensure all of this is done legally 🤫