Remdesivir, ventilators, drug cocktails — these and others are increasingly being called parts of the “hospital murder protocol.”

Polly Tommey testifies about what hospital employees have confessed to her in this interview with Brighteon’s Mike Adams.

“These people were going into hospital, they had not taken the COVID-19 jab. This is very important…it was becoming increasingly clear that the “unvaccinated”, as they are called, were being targeted, and they were being killed.”

