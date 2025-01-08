One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is reportedly working with the United Nations (UN) to launch a “new global pandemic.”

Gates and the UN have been quietly planning to usher in “Operation Catastrophic Contagion,” according to a new report from Infowars founder Alex Jones.

Jones warns that the plan involves unleashing the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) on the general public.

A new HMPV virus outbreak in China is reportedly overwhelming hospitals, experts have warned.

Shocking footage circulating social media shows hospital units overrun with patients affected by the illness.

Videos show many children coughing, held by parents wearing face coverings in long lines to the pediatric units.

Unverified reports of overwhelmed crematoriums and funeral homes have also been shared.

According to Jones, the operation has been planned to roll out a “new global pandemic” to disrupt President Donald Trump’s second term.

Jones raised the alarm during a “Red Alert” broadcast of his show.

WATCH:

According to the American Lung Association, HMPV causes symptoms such as:

a runny or blocked nose

a cough

a sore throat

a high temperature – signs include your back or chest feeling hotter than usual, sweatiness, and shivering (chills)

difficulty breathing

If a more serious infection occurs (such as pneumonia or bronchiolitis) it may also cause:

cough with phlegm

chest pain when coughing

shortness of breath

an achy body

feeling very tired

loss of appetite

wheezing

As corporate media reports about China’s HMPV outbreak ramp up, Jones warns it could be linked to “Operation Catastrophic Contagion.”

FULL VIDEO:

Jones references recent remarks from pharmaceutical industry vaccine scientist Dr. Peter Hotez.

As Slay News previously reported, Hotez ominously sent a bone-chilling warning to President Trump and the American people last month.

Hotez, who served as a Covid mRNA “vaccine” shill during and after the pandemic, made the suspiciously specific prediction during an appearance on MSNBC.

According to Hotez, new pandemics will be “starting on January 21st” – the day after Trump’s inauguration.

He continued by gloating that multiple deadly virus outbreaks will “come crashing down on the Trump administration” as soon as he’s sworn back into office.

“We have some big-picture stuff coming down the pike starting on January 21st,” Hotez told MSNBC on Wednesday.

Hotez then listed several viruses and pathogens that are on the radar of public health institutions.

He claims that bird flu, “new coronaviruses,” SARS, “mosquito-transmitted viruses” like dengue, Zika, Oropouche virus, and yellow fever, as well as whooping cough, measles, and polio, could all erupt in new pandemics when Trump is sworn into power.

“All that is going to come crashing down on January 21 on the Trump administration,” Hotez claimed.

“We need a really, really good team to be able to handle this.”

WATCH:

Meanwhile, Gates has been pumping millions of dollars into his plan to use a “mosquito army” of “flying vaccinators” to mass vaccinate entire populations without individuals’ consent.

In the last two years, billionaire Gates has ramped up efforts to advance the use of mosquitos for vaccinating a hesitant public.

In addition, Dr. Robert Malone, the world-renowned biochemist who is credited as the inventor of mRNA technology, has blown the whistle on chilling plans to vaccinate members of the public without their consent.

Malone revealed that the pharmaceutical industry has been working on plans to develop vaccines that can bypass consent.

He explains that these can be “transmitted” from one person to another like a virus.

This transmission allows governments and pharmaceutical companies to bypass the need for consent from individuals who choose not to be vaccinated.

