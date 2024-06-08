One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman June 8, 2024

A world-renowned professor who drafted America’s laws on bioweapons has signed a sworn affidavit asserting that Covid mRNA shots are “weapons of mass destruction.”

Dr. Francis Boyle is a Harvard-educated law professor who drafted the 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act.

The landmark legislation passed both houses of Congress unanimously.

It was signed into law by President George H. W. Bush on May 22, 1990.

Dr. Boyle has now provided a signed affidavit stating that Covid mRNA injections violate the law he wrote.

Boyle asserts that “COVID-19 injections,” “COVID-19 nanoparticle injections,” and “mRNA nanoparticle injections” are bioweapons and weapons of mass destruction.

He notes that the Covid shots violate Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023).

Dr. Boyle provided this affidavit in a Florida case involving an “Emergency Petition for a Writ of Mandamus.”

The case seeks to compel Governor Ron DeSantis to prohibit the distribution of Covid mRNA injections in the state of Florida, as Slay News previously reported.

It also seeks to compel Attorney General Ashley Moody to confiscate the vials.

According to reporting from Dr. Joseph Sansone, the original Emergency Petition for a Writ of Mandamus was filed on March 3rd, 2024, in the Florida Supreme Court.

It was then transferred to the Circuit Court in Leon County on March 20th, 2024.

On April 9th, 2024, the Circuit Court dismissed the case.

The case is now in the appeals court.

The Appellate Brief was filed on Memorial Day, May 27th, 2024.

The pleadings assert that the distribution of Covid mRNA shots violates the following laws:

Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175

Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023)

Federal Crime of Treason 18 USC § 2381

Treason § 876.32 Fla. Stat. (2023)

Domestic Terrorism, 18 USC § 2331

Terrorism § 775.30 Fla. Stat. (2023)

Murder § 782.04 (1)(a) Fla. Stat. (2023) and Genocide 18 USC §1091

Florida Drugs and Cosmetic Act § 499.005 (2) Fla. Stat. (2023)

Fraud § 817.034 Fla Stat. (2023)

Accessory After the Fact § 777.03 Fla. Stat. (2023)

Florida Medical Consent Law § 766.103 Fla Stat. (2023)

Dr. Boyle’s affidavit is below:

As Sansone notes, Dr. Boyle is considered one of the world’s leading legal experts on biological weapons.

His sworn affidavit adds to the already tremendous body of evidence provided in the writ of mandamus.

Affidavits stating that the injections are biological and technological weapons were also provided by med-legal advisor and biotech analyst Karen Kingston.

Kingston researched the evidence made in the “Facts of the Case” section of the Mandamus and from Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD.

Dr. Mihalcea’s research is included in the Mandamus.

Mihalcea is one of the world’s leading researchers into the effects of self-replicating nanotechnology in the blood of injected as well as the effects in the blood of the uninjected as a result of shedding.

The affidavit from Boyle comes amid a growing number of experts who are coming forward to raise the alarm about the Covid mRNA injections.

The Covid shots are known to increase lethality after repeated doses.

In addition, the mRNA injections increase Covid infection rates and result in turbo cancers, reproductive destruction, miscarriages, and autoimmune disorders, as well as deadly headaches, seizures, strokes, blood clots, and heart failure.

Massive population studies have also found that, in addition to a multitude of serious ailments, the injections contain hundreds of times the allowable levels of DNA contamination, leading to mutagenic effects.

As Slay News reported, Professor Dr. Dolores Cahill is among the world-leading experts to issue warnings to the public.

Prof. Cahill, a world-renowned immunology expert, warns that everyone who has been vaccinated with Covid mRNA shots “will die within 3 to 5 years, even if they have had only one injection.”

Cahill has over 25 years of expertise in high-throughput protein array, antibody array, proteomics technology development, and automation.

Additionally, billionaire Bill Gates’s former vaccine advisor recently blew the whistle on a coming “wave” of “unprecedented deaths” among the vaxxed, as Slay News reported.

Former Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation scientist and immunology expert Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche warns that countries around the world will soon experience a “completely unprecedented” population plunge.

Bossche predicts that the death toll will be “up to 30-40% in highly vaccinated countries.”

“What we will see is something completely, completely unprecedented in terms of the magnitude of the wave of morbidity and unfortunately mortality that we will see,” he said.

In a separate whistleblowing statement, Bossche warned the public that a “massive tsunami” of “chaos” and “death” is about to decimate the global Covid mRNA-vaccinated population.

Bossche warned that a “huge, huge wave” of illness and deaths among those vaccinated for Covid is now “imminent.”

The top scientist says this “massive tsunami” will collapse hospitals and cause financial, economic, and social “chaos.”

“What I am predicting is a massive, massive tsunami” of illness and death among highly-vaccinated populations with compromised immune systems, Bossche said.

“We will have to build a completely new world…” Bossche added.

“It is very very clear that when this starts, our hospitals will collapse.

“And that means the chaos in all kinds of layers of society — financial, economic, social, you name it — will be complete.”

“This will be something that will be reported in history for many many generations to come,” he noted.

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: