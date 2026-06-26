Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Brent Rice's avatar
Brent Rice
3h

The vaccine program was run by the DOD. The vaccinated emit a Bluetooth-like signal. A downed pilot in Iran was supposedly found from afar via his heartbeat using top secret CIA technology:

Per Google: "The CIA located a downed U.S. airman in Iran using a classified tool called "Ghost Murmur", which reportedly tracks the electromagnetic signature of a human heartbeat from long distances. The highly secretive operation featured the following details: Developed by ⁠Lockheed Martin's secretive Skunk Works division, "Ghost Murmur" uses quantum magnetometry paired with AI software to isolate heartbeat signals from background environmental noise."

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Netra Halperin's avatar
Netra Halperin
3h

Dr. Anna Mihalcea has been writing about this since 2021. Yes, they are even in the blood of the un-vaxed. She found them in the blood of a wild squirrel and a wild deer. They shed, and they are aparently even in the air. The baby-eating Epstein class wants us dead.

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