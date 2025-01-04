One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By S.D. Wells December 22, 2024

As aired on the Children’s Health Defense TV network, a scientist injected Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine ingredients onto a slide and zoomed in on its actions with a microscope at 100 times magnification. You can literally see microscopic particles acting as blinking lights while they self-assemble.

The scientist explains that these microparticles or nanoparticles are called “microchips” because they emit signals known as “MAC address” phenomenon. In the background can be seen “nano and micro-robots that are communicating with each other via light signals” as they are collaborating to self-assemble into what looks like a miniature satellite. This is already proven to persist in the body for at least two years, with spike proteins and nanoparticles traveling through the bloodstream to vital organs, ovaries, testes, and the brain.

Swarming particles use light to communicate with each other and assemble into larger nano-conglomerations inside the blood vessels

Mind you this is happening inside the blood, organs, and brain of anyone who’s been injected with this Covid-19 nightmarish “vaccine” technology. This scientist has witnessed this happening in the human blood of those injected, as the “swarming” technology creates havoc inside the blood vessels using mRNA nanotechnology.

The analysis reveals over 50 undeclared chemical elements in the injection ingredients, including fluorescent graphene oxide. FIFTY undeclared chemical elements used to cause myocarditis, pericarditis, chronic and severe inflammation, immune dysfunction, miscarriages, and more. She has documented this phenomenon extensively, so this is not one corrupted vial that happened to have these contaminants and technological capability.

This is one major reason children who get vaccines are much more likely to experience major health issues their whole lives. Conversely, kids who don’t get these vaccines don’t get chronic health conditions, according to studies. In other words, the more vaccines a child gets, the worse their health becomes, especially during the first ten years, including skyrocketing statistics for infections, ADD and ADHD, neurodevelopmental issues, eczema, allergies, and so forth.

This is why Fauci and the CDC are scrambling and panicking right now to cover up the Covid-19 origins, the funding of gain-of-function viruses, and the funding and manufacturing of the deadliest bioweapons on Earth – mRNA “vaccines.”

This is genocide folks. This is the most insidious form of weapons of mass destruction ever created, and billions of people think it is medicine, and that’s the worst part. Help blow the whistle on this. Share this article. Share this information everywhere. Don’t let the culprits get away with mass murder and conspiracy. This has been a public service message from Natural Health News. Keep your eyes open.

Bookmark plague.info to your favorite independent websites for updates on new gain-of-function viruses the CDC and WHO release into the “wild” so everyone will get vaccinated with self-assembling nano-bots that can kill you using MAC-assembly technology.

Vaccine Tracking. US Patent 11,107,588 B2

Abstract

“System and methods for anonymously selecting subjects for treatment against an infectious disease caused by a pathogen. The system comprises a plurality of electronic devices comprising instructions to generate an ID and, when in proximity of another such electronic device, one or both electronic devices transmit/receive the ID to/from the other electronic device. Then, a score is generated based on a plurality of such received IDs. Additionally, based on information received from a server, relevant treatment instructions are displayed to the subjects based on the received information and the score. The server comprises instructions for sending to the plurality of electronic devices the information to be displayed with the relevant treatment instructions, additionally the server and/or the electronic devices comprise instructions to generate a prediction of likelihood of a subject transmitting the pathogen, based on the score of the subject.”

