Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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DrLatusDextro's avatar
DrLatusDextro
Feb 23, 2024

Graphene oxide touches blood: in vivo interactions of bio-coronated 2D materials

V. Palmieri, G. Perini, M. De Spirito, M. Papi. 2018

A one way ticket to death. Just poison. Information that most people aren't interested in.

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God Bless America's avatar
God Bless America
Feb 23, 2024

How about NO… 🤨

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