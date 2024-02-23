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“…consequences of Graphene Oxide entering your bloodstream could be dire…our knowledge of Graphene is limited…what do we know? Studies in mice show that Graphene can build up inside the lungs. Graphene sheets only nanometers thick would grow and collect causing fluids to build up inside your lungs. You could drown on the inside without even touching a drop of water.

How would Graphene affect your brain? If you are injected with Graphene a small amount could cross the dreaded blood-brain barrier…Graphene nanoparticles could pierce your blood cells and completely disrupt their function…”

Video source: hiddeninplainsight1

"Graphene oxide can act as a solo trigger for most COVID symptoms. This is not a VIRUS or spike protein, but a chemical warfare agent"

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