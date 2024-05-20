One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“Graphene is a biosensor. It means it can receive and transmit. So there is no shedding here. When someone has been poisoned with Graphene, they become a human cell tower, and they are receiving radiation and omitting radiation which affects everyone else around them…”

Full interview:

Dr. Robert Young – “Viruses Don’t Exist” Explained, Nanotech Inside People is a Weapon

Dr. Robert Young is widely recognized as one of the top research and clinical scientists in the World. Throughout his career, his research has been focused at the cellular level.

