Pfizer Whistleblower Melissa McAtee found evidence on Pfizer's internal database from a lab in Spain that their COVID injection vials had graphene oxide. When she followed up on an update, 28/100 vials contained graphene oxide.

"The first thing I found was in...June or July of 2021, and it was a graphene-oxide report from Spain that this lab had found graphene oxide in one vial of Pfizer vaccine that didn't have a full dosage in it," McAtee tells Brian Hooker in a recent Children's Health Defense video.

The whistleblower adds, "they compared it under microscope to 100 percent graphene oxide and they determined that it looks almost identical, but requested more samples so that they could do a more structural chemical analysis than just visual."

McAtee adds that "later, much later, I followed up on them to see what happened, and if I remember correctly, 28 vials out of a hundred...did have graphene oxide, of the Pfizer vials."

The Pfizer whistleblower goes on to note that the Spanish lab "requested more and when...I found this on the internal Pfizer database, I didn't know it was the internal Pfizer database, I actually thought it was just internet public knowledge. But I shared that report on my Facebook and I got a call not long after that, I don't know how long, but not long after that from a Pfizer lawyer telling me that I had to take down the post, because that was company property. And that's when I realized, 'Hey, I guess I can see [Pfizer's] internal database..."

*Note: health authorities say there is no graphene oxide in the contents of the COVID injections: No, Pfizer doc doesn’t say graphene oxide is vaccine ingredient

**Graphene oxide, however, is commonly studied as a material for gene-delivery nanoparticles: Microfluidic-generated Lipid-graphene Oxide Nanoparticles for Gene Delivery

***WHO Whistleblower Astrid Stuckelberger also says there is graphene oxide in the COVID injections: WHO Whistleblower Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger Cut Off at Health Freedom Conference for Discussing Graphene Oxide in the COVID ‘Vaccines,’ Told by Dr. Ryan Cole that Claim’s a ‘Red Herring’

****A team of scientists in Germany who studied contents of the COVID injections says they include "toxic substances" and "inadmissibly large objects.": Team of German Scientists Says ‘Undeclared Toxic Substances’ Found in All Tested COVID-19 ‘Vaccine’ Vials

Source: Sense Receptor on X

