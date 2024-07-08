One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Hidden in plain sight: Bill Gates openly talks about cheap and effective mRNA NANOPARTICLE weapons of mass destruction disguised as vaccines.

“Making an mRNA is really easy and really cheap. And that’s the MAJIC of this thing…For every disease that we don't have vaccines…we will try mRNA…as we just need to mess around. There's a lot of lipid nanoparticles, and some are very self-assembling…”

And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries ( φαρμακεία, ας, ἡ pharmakeia) were all nations deceived. - Revelation 18:23

As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man. - Matthew 24:37

