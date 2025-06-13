Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
1h

Major Study: ‘Massive METALLIC OBJECTS’ Found in Bodies of Covid-Vaccinated

The researchers found that large metal objects “up to 70 grams” are forming “several months after the injection.”

https://open.substack.com/pub/lionessofjudah/p/major-study-massive-metallic-objects

End Times Headline News. 2025.06.13 Fri

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

https://substack.com/@lionessofjudah

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephan Fuelling, Ph.D.'s avatar
Stephan Fuelling, Ph.D.
2hEdited

I do not believe that this is true. The pictures of spoons hanging on people's bodies: please try that yourself, the spoon 'hangs' due to friction, as long as part of the spoon is over a round body feature, like a shoulder. I tried this myself, and this is not due to 'magnetism'. As kids we were making fun of that by hanging spoons on our noses. Same thing, the skin has some stickiness. Some 'silverware' is non-magnetic or only slightly magnetic, it depends on the type of alloy. For example 'austenitic stainless steel' 304 or 316 are non-magnetic. Graphene is not magnetic; it is carbon based. Look at picture A: The man covers his head with cling-wrap foil, of course the spoon will stick!! It is CLING-wrap!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture