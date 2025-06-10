One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Sense Receptor

Dr. Suzanne Humphries: "I looked at the Pfizer vaccine liquid under...microscope...there were...circles & squares...and if you let that liquid sit overnight...long wires started to form... and what appeared to be...the image of a circuit board."

This clip of Dr. Suzanne Humphries, a medical doctor, board-certified internist, nephrologist, and co-author of Dissolving Illusions, is taken from an interview with Shannon Joy posted to Rumble on June 6, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

"Let me just say that I looked at the Pfizer vaccine liquid under a microscope, a dark field microscope. And what I saw initially were particles. They were like circles and squares kind of floating around. And I was like, whoa, that's really interesting.

"And I looked at some older vaccines, like measles and flu shots, and I didn't see any of that. And then if you left that liquid sit overnight, what you would see would be like, almost like long wires starting to form. And then if you come back a little while later, there were what looks, appears to be. And I'm not saying that's what it is, but it looks like the image of a circuit board, just the vaccine under the microscope.

"And if you go to an Odysee channel called Life of the Blood, you'll see some of those images. And, and I was a bit freaked out by. And I kind of backed away from it. I was like, I don't even want to, I don't even want to get here because this is the kind of thing that could get me killed. Like, I've already had enough death threats. I don't need like this vaccine company coming after me.

"So, I just think, well, what's going on here? If that's what happens under a microscope, what's happening? What's, what's the potential problem? And now since again Catherine has been so instrumental in getting me to connect the dots that when, when she and Solari report talk about the, the next generation technology that's going to be basically transmitters being able to affect our mood, affect our brain function— And so, and then we've got Casey Means now with the implantables under the skin.

"It's like you put it all together and it's like, well, I can kind of imagine what the future is, what the plan for the future is, but I can't tell you for certain. But I can. All I can tell you is that things keep getting worse, they don't keep getting better.

"And I don't care who is in office, I don't care who was involved with CHD telling us that they understood our story, what's pan. And look, Kennedy might be trying his best. I don't know. I don't know what's in his heart, I don't know what's in his brain. All I know is that things are not getting better. Things are not going in a direction that I'm happy with.

And I think, and you know, bringing all this artificial intelligence in and all the new contracts that are happening does not bode well for us into the future. Which is why I'm just kind of saying, look, people need to mobilize now. People need to take back their own power. And if everybody during the COVID epidemic. So if that's what you want to call it. Said no, we wouldn't be in the position that we're in right now."

