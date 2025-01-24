One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Bradley Greer January 23, 2025

Local councils, government officials, and emergency service teams are set to participate in a large-scale “pandemic preparedness exercise” aimed at enhancing readiness for potential future crises.

Labour minister Pat McFadden announced that the exercises, involving thousands of participants across various regions in the UK, are scheduled for the autumn and will span several days.

These plans come as part of the government’s response to the initial recommendations of the Covid-19 Inquiry.

According to the BBC, the inquiry’s chair, Baroness Hallett, concluded that the UK was “ill-prepared” for the coronavirus pandemic and “failed” its citizens.

The government describes the upcoming pandemic response exercise as the first of its kind in nearly ten years. Its purpose is to evaluate and strengthen the nation’s capabilities, strategies, and procedures against emerging threats.

The results and insights from the exercise will be shared publicly, aligning with Baroness Hallett’s recommendations outlined in a 217-page report published in July 2023.

Additionally, the government plans to conduct a comprehensive test of the emergency alert system later this year.

This system, which sends alarms to mobile phones, has been used four times since its introduction in 2023, including during severe storms in heavily affected areas.

In a further step toward preparedness, a UK resilience academy is set to launch in April.

This initiative aims to train 4,000 individuals annually to better respond to crises such as pandemics.

The Covid-19 inquiry highlighted the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on vulnerable populations.

In response, a new national “vulnerability map” will be developed, using data on age, disability, ethnicity, and care needs.

This tool is designed to help identify at-risk groups and provide more targeted local support.

“We must learn lessons from the Covid pandemic because we cannot afford to repeat the same mistakes,” said Mr. McFadden.

“At the same time, our planning must reflect that the next crisis may not resemble the last one.”

Source: disswire.com

