The following Tabletop exercise took place in March 2021.

Page 6:

“The exercise scenario portrayed a deadly, global pandemic involving an unusual strain of monkeypox virus that emerged in the fictional nation of Brinia and spread globally over 18 months. Ultimately, the exercise scenario revealed that the initial outbreak was caused by a terrorist attack using a pathogen engineered in a laboratory with inadequate biosafety and biosecurity provisions and weak oversight. By the end of the exercise, the fictional pandemic resulted in more than three billion cases and 270 million fatalities worldwide.”

PARTICIPANTS:

The simulation timeline shows the date of the Monkeypox outbreak in Brinia occurring on May 15, 2022.

Page 10 :

13 May 2022: Monkeypox - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Meanwhile G7 health ministers were busy participating in a pandemic exercise in Germany, simulating a fast-spreading and dangerous outbreak of a "smallpox virus" originating from leopards.

From the Zerohedge report:

Just as Event 201 simulated the global response to a coronavirus pandemic just months before its actual onset, Germany has chosen to enact a similar exercise concerning an outbreak of smallpox, hosting health ministers from other G7 nations. This decision follows the release of a report from the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (“IPPPR”). Despite issuing a report to the WHO last year titled “Making COVID-19 the Last Pandemic, the IPPPR report on the threat of a global monkeypox outbreak projects that the virus could kill as many as 250 million of the 3 billion infections it forecast over an 18 month period.

These smallpox pandemic simulations are far from the first of their kind. In fact, the Center for Health and Security (“CHS”) already held several of these exercises years even before Event 201. Like the forthcoming pandemic simulation in Germany, CHS’ Operation Dark Winter simulated the ramifications of a smallpox vaccine all the way back in 2001. The case study conducted by Dark Winter coupled with the threat of terrorism manufactured by the US under the Bush Administration to pass the National Security and Homeland Security Presidential Directive more commonly known as Directive 51. This directive outlined the continuity of government that would be enacted in the event of a catastrophe, an action which has been made possible due to an on-going state of emergency reauthorized every 90 days since September 14, 2001 in response to 9/11. Continue reading

Click here to download the document

