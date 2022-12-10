Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russ D's avatar
Russ D
Dec 10, 2022

And the majority of the Sheeple will fall for the lie again.

They are that STUPID!!!!

Reply
Share
6 replies
kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
Dec 10, 2022Edited

looks like the preparations are already in the works in Orange County CA board of supervisors meets 12/20/2022 to approve OC Fairgrounds rental agreement for OC Health agency Bioterrorism unit distribution center for medicines & supplies starting 1/1/2023 through 12/31/2023, renewable through 12/31/2027. Agenda item #11:

http://cams.ocgov.com/Web_Publisher/agenda12_20_2022.htm

Reply
Share
7 replies
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture