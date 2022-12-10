One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, in partnership with WHO and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, conducted Catastrophic Contagion, a pandemic tabletop exercise at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on October 23, 2022.

… The exercise simulated a series of WHO emergency health advisory board meetings addressing a fictional pandemic set in the near future. Participants grappled with how to respond to an epidemic located in one part of the world that then spread rapidly, becoming a pandemic with a higher fatality rate than COVID-19 and disproportionately affecting children and young people.

They are coming for you and your children. It is happening again. There’s ample evidence emerging of long-term, patient planning. - Dr. Michael Yeadon

The “fictional scenario” takes place in 2025. Get ready!

