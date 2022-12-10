Event 201 2.0: CATASTROPHIC CONTAGION, a Pandemic Tabletop Exercise Took Place in Belgium on October 23, 2022
What could possibly go wrong
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, in partnership with WHO and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, conducted Catastrophic Contagion, a pandemic tabletop exercise at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on October 23, 2022.
… The exercise simulated a series of WHO emergency health advisory board meetings addressing a fictional pandemic set in the near future. Participants grappled with how to respond to an epidemic located in one part of the world that then spread rapidly, becoming a pandemic with a higher fatality rate than COVID-19 and disproportionately affecting children and young people.
They are coming for you and your children. It is happening again. There’s ample evidence emerging of long-term, patient planning. - Dr. Michael Yeadon
The “fictional scenario” takes place in 2025. Get ready!
Related articles:
Event 201 Monkey Style: 2021 Tabletop Exercise Predicted Monkeypox “Attack” in May 2022
The Plan of the WHO Revealed by the Insider: 10 Years of Pandemics, From 2020 to 2030
Get Ready For The Next One. The Next Plandemic: Smallpox, Marburg, or both?
The Corona End Game. The Truth Behind The Symbols
The Corona End Game. Addendum The Olympics Rituals of 1992/2012 "Predicted" The Corona Operation
“For the Greater Good”: Shanghai COVID Atrocities Foreshadow Things To Come
The Occult is The Spiritual Foundation of The United Nations. The Stage Is Set For The Coming One World Government Under One World Leader.
Satanic Pfizer: The Occult Symbolism Found On The Pfizer Mural. They Are Mocking Us
Pfizer and the New World Order Depopulation Agenda: Anti-Sperm Antibody Is One of the "Adverse Events of Special Interest" Found in the Secret Pfizer Document
And the majority of the Sheeple will fall for the lie again.
They are that STUPID!!!!
looks like the preparations are already in the works in Orange County CA board of supervisors meets 12/20/2022 to approve OC Fairgrounds rental agreement for OC Health agency Bioterrorism unit distribution center for medicines & supplies starting 1/1/2023 through 12/31/2023, renewable through 12/31/2027. Agenda item #11:
http://cams.ocgov.com/Web_Publisher/agenda12_20_2022.htm