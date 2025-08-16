One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Sense Receptor

Ed Dowd: "We're at a new all-time high in disabilities in America according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and it's accelerating. So we're at 5.8 million newly disabled Americans since around February of 2021... This... shows the medium-term effects of the vaccine."

This clip of Dowd, a former BlackRock fund manager and founder of Phinance Technologies, is taken from an interview with Daniel Horowitz posted to Rumble on August 12, 2025.

"Yeah, it's not good news. First I'd like. It comes out of the BLS, Bureau of Labor Statistics. It's part of the monthly non-farm payroll survey. They ask one of six questions. If you answer one you're just labeled as disabled. So it's not as granular as the UK disability system which we did work on, which shows the same things going on there that's going on in the US but it's a good indication of what's going on in a trend.

"So around February of 2021 it took off and there was an inflection point. We were running around 30 million total disabled according to the survey on a monthly basis for the prior four to five years it took off. It got to about 33 million by September of 2022. Then it leveled off, plateaued, and I was hoping the trend would come down. It did not.

"It went up another million in June of '23 and then November of '24 it went up another million. And then the last three months we've gone up another 800,000. We're at New all time high, it's accelerating. So we're at 5.8 million. So when I talked to you years ago we were at 3 million, now we're at 5.8. And the trend, the trend, it's not good. It went like this, plateau, this, plateau, now it's accelerating up again and it's not a good look. Is it definitive? 5.8 million, who knows. But what it is, the trend is not your friend. And you know, anecdotally I'm hearing of all sorts of problems out there. This in my mind shows the medium term effects of the vaccine. We know short term.

"While economic dislocations cause a rise in disabilities. But the trend and the inflection point points to an exogenous event occurring. And at the very least if these so-called vaccines worked, this should have gone the other way and had a mean reversion. It has not. It is up and to the right. If this was a growth stock, I'd own it."

