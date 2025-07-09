Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosalee's avatar
Rosalee
1h

and MY reply will be same as it was in '20 when the rolled out the jab

murdering and maiming how many all for $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

and insatiable need to CONTROL

There was and still is a safe alternative protocol offered by reputable but they were

all shoved aside to accommodate big pharma and its Judas goat, Fauci

I hope with the latest sufficient have awkened to what IS in fact THEIR goal

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anne's avatar
Anne
1h

Just needed to put this out there. Irish pharmacist exposes the murder of the elderly with end of life medication during covid, the fake PCR test and a lot more

https://open.substack.com/pub/abbywynne/p/irish-whistleblower-exposes-alleged?r=1qs7iy&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture