“They Want to Make You Ill and Kill You” — Dr. Yeadon’s FINAL WARNING Interview Exposes the Real Agenda Behind the COVID Shots
"They see us as useless eaters ... Where have you heard that phrase before? What happens to useless eaters, do you think?
Source: Sense Receptor
Former Pfizer VP Michael Yeadon: "The real reason for the COVID jabs is they... want to make you ill & kill you...& there's...only one supranational senior institution...It's been running things for decades or longer than a century...they see us as useless eaters."
This clip of Yeadon, an expert in the area of allergies and respiratory therapeutics who spent more than 23 years in the pharmaceutical industry (including years as a vice president at Pfizer), is taken from an interview published to the Oracle Films Rumble channel today, July 3, 2025.
Partial transcription of clip
"You must know that a claim that you must do something for your health and safety is what is called. It's an excuse. It's an ostensible reason. These people who are trying to take our lives away from us always use two things. It's always two things. They'll tell you about something using the excuse, the ostensible reason. So in this case, it'll be, you have to be jabbed to protect you from marauding viruses. The real reason is they, I'm afraid, they want to make you ill and kill you. That is the truth. It's absolutely clear.
"There's really only one senior institution. It's a group of people who you can see as, supranational groups from the UN, WHO, the International Panel on Climate Change, the World Economic Forum, you know, Bilderbergs, that. You should see them as the same. They're different manifestations. Trilateral Commission. Keir Starmer's a member of the Trilateral Commission, the only elected British politician who's a member of this globalist group. At least that particular one. They're all founded by the same group of people. They've been running for decades to much longer than a century. And I, believe they believe their destiny is to control all us little people.
"They see us as useless eaters. Useless eaters. Where have you heard that phrase before? What happens to useless eaters, do you think? I think they believe it's their destiny, maybe their obligation to take control of everyone, everywhere, forever, using digital means. So, digital id, digital money, geolocation and an obligation to be injected, something like that. You don't need much more than that. The control mechanism is so frighteningly simple.
FINAL WARNING: Dr Mike Yeadon Interview
Yes. We know all of this. But, what we don't know, is what is there to do against the globalists? By all means, they seem unstoppable.
Even more dismissive of humanity than WEF's mantra "You will own nothing but be happy"
Given they failed to make their quota in '20 on behalf of GREED and insatiable need to CONTROL, it will keep coming.
Moderna now seeking approval for a mRNA combo of COVID/flu jab (My naturopath said in '20 that word was out among reputable, who were shoved aside, that this would happen)
My reply will STILL be NO
I will continue to do what I began doing in April of '20, the alternative protocol RXd by reputable healthcare practitioners.
I have not had so much as a sniffle in 5+ years while friends are dead and many a long litany of illness, including bouts of + COVID
They bought the lie as many believing it would 'save' humanity
It is my hope sufficient people have awakened to the fact that it is now, as it was in '20 GENOCIDE