Combat correspondent Michael Yon delivers a bone-chilling warning: a Japanese science team, led by Dr. Yasufumi Murakami, has poured through 25 million vaccination records, and believes at least 600,000 lives were lost to Covid injections.

The scale of the tragedy is almost beyond human comprehension.

"A science team... led by... Dr. Yasufumi Murakami...ha about 25 million records. And the deaths from the Covid injection in Japan are at least 600,000, they believe—that they know about."

This clip of Yon is taken from a discussion with Joe Oltmann posted to the Untamed Nation Rumble channel on July 23, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

"The science team is led up by by our mutual friend, Dr. Yasufumi Murakami. He's a, an expert on this and he's been pulling together the key people in Japan. And now they have up to about 25 million records. A week or so ago it was 21 million that they had, that they were talking about. But now that they've, they're satisfied with the most latest records they've released. It's about 25 million records. And the deaths in Japan are at least 600,000 they believe, that they know about.

"I've been in on the calls and the meetings and that sort of thing, but this is not actually, I'm cautious. At the end of the day, about 600,000 and counting. And it's clearly getting worse. And so, it's quite severe. It makes me wonder of course, what the numbers are like across the United States and in Europe. You know, Dr. Murakami, he's living this night and day, you know, with his team. There's a lot of volunteers. I think it's about 350 volunteers who have been helping assemble the data.

"Of, course the Japanese are still going down that direction of more jabs. Not all of them, but you know, they're like we are, except even more intensely jabbed than we are. And last year Dr. Murakami and Masako and I, we drove up to Fukushima, which is in a different part of Japan. A lot of people know Fukushima from the tsunami and the nuclear reaction. So they've actually built a jab plant there. I mean this thing is unbelievable. We went to it and published footage from it and this, this thing is, what's it called? Arcturus, I think it was the name. They, they, we were right there, we were right at the front gate and again I published it. It's on my Substack.

"But they were building another rep, what they call replicons. What Dr. Murakami calls replicons. These are the ones that will replicate, right, like, right out of the movie. And so if somebody else gets the jab, they would spread to unjabbed people."

Full Video

Government Records Obtained via FOIA Reveal Catastrophic Death Toll Hidden from the Public

