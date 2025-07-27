One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Greg Hunter July 26, 2025

Three months ago, Dr. Betsy Eads said, “Everyone Needs Treatment for CV19 Bioweapon Vax.” Anyone who thinks this story is going away is not paying attention to the vast numbers of people who were fooled and pressured into taking these destructive mRNA injections.

270 million Americans has been injected, and it does not wear off. The CV19 injections are self-replicating and self-amplifying. A recent Yaly study showed damaging spike proteins more than 700 days after the last CV19 injection. Every week there is another new study on the awful effects of the CV19 bioweapon vax. Now, we learn that there are more threats coming from the same dark and evil powers that brought us “gain of function” Covid 19 and the bioweapon injections that followed.

Dr. Betsy says, “If they are planning a frequency attack, EMP attack or release of another bioweapon that Karen Kingston was talking about, whether aerosolized, transdermal or high frequency, we are going to see a lot of death and a lot of culling. This is democide by definition. The definition is your own government killing you with a bioweapon.

This is democide, and it must stop now. I encourage everybody to write a letter or call your Representatives in Congress. We have bills to stop the Prep Act. And, we have bills to stop the indemnity (CV19 liability shield). I am imploring you to do something. ‘We the People’ need to stand up and take our country back. Don’t sit back and do nothing.”

Instead of getting people treatment, they are putting up posters in schools on kids and cardiac arrest. They are gaslighting people into thinking a 15-year-old having a heart attack is common and not out of the ordinary. It is totally ordinary if you have been vaxed with a CV19 bioweapon. Dr. Betsy says, “We are getting ready to send our kids back to school, and these posters are going up. It’s not just in Canada, they are going up here in the United States and our schools. Defibrillators are going up in all the schools.

There are more than 2,000 athletes worldwide that have died on the field in whatever sport: football, soccer, basketball and hockey. Athletes have been dying all over the world of sudden cardiac death. 52% know somebody in their personal family or a personal friend that have been damaged by these shots. 25% of Americans know . . . a close family member who has died. So, we still have to get to a lot of Americans that are not getting the information.”

In closing, Dr. Betsy says, “If you have been vaxed and boosted, you need to be on Ivermectin. I like The Wellness company Ivermectin Mebendazole combination. If you have been vaxed and boosted, your risk of developing a cancer is high.” Dr. Betsy goes on to point out that unvaxed people can be made sick by being shed on from CV19 vaxed people.

There is much more in the 60-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter as he talks to 26-year veteran Dr. Elizabeth Eads, DO, exposing growing problems of the CV19 injections. Dr. Eads still advises that everyone both vaxed and unvaxed needs treatment for the deadly effects of the CV19 bioweapon vax for 7.26.25.

