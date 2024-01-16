Edward Dowd: “Something HORRIBLE Is Going On but No One Wants To Talk About It”
"We have a national security crisis: The employed of our country are dropping dead and getting disabled at a rate that is beyond the general population."
This is all you need to know about the "unexplained" surge in sudden deaths:
"If the sudden deaths we're seeing were occurring in the unvaccinated, this would be on every news channel 24/7. But it's not."
"The employed of our country are dropping dead and getting disabled at a rate that is beyond the general population. I blame the vaccines. If it's not that, then what is it?
And why aren't we talking about it?"
Yes. They mandated the military; first responders; health care workers; pilots; federal employees; university and teaching staff and students.
The diabolical plan is to disable the country.
BECAUSE THEY ARE IN ON IT. No other reason