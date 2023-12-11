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In this short video, Dr. WIlliam Makis talks about the Government/Health Authorities’ cover-up of numerous sudden deaths of young Canadians.

“ Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome. It was very, very rare…one death per one million population per year… in Canada you would have 38 young people who would die suddenly or unexpectedly in the entire country per year. Now we have thousands.

There are thousands of young people who are dying suddenly and unexpectedly.

No one wants to talk about it.

The health authorities don’t want to talk about it, they don’t want to investigate it, they are not doing autopsies. They are trying to sweep it under the rug.

In Alberta last year the number one cause of death was unknown. We have 3400 Albertans who died last year of cause unknown, and no one is investigating it…”

New Canadian government data has revealed the nation has suffered a staggering 135% spike in deaths listed as “unspecified causes.”

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