Thousands of Young Canadians Are DYING SUDDENLY, and No One Wants To Talk About It – Dr. Makis
"The health authorities don’t want to talk about it...They are trying to sweep it under the rug."
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In this short video, Dr. WIlliam Makis talks about the Government/Health Authorities’ cover-up of numerous sudden deaths of young Canadians.
“ Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome. It was very, very rare…one death per one million population per year… in Canada you would have 38 young people who would die suddenly or unexpectedly in the entire country per year. Now we have thousands.
There are thousands of young people who are dying suddenly and unexpectedly.
No one wants to talk about it.
The health authorities don’t want to talk about it, they don’t want to investigate it, they are not doing autopsies. They are trying to sweep it under the rug.
In Alberta last year the number one cause of death was unknown. We have 3400 Albertans who died last year of cause unknown, and no one is investigating it…”
New Canadian government data has revealed the nation has suffered a staggering 135% spike in deaths listed as “unspecified causes.”
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Oh, there are plenty of people that want to talk about it, but they are not part of the government!! They are not part of the healthcare system for the most part. They don’t want their livelihood taken away more than they care about their patients. These people are not worried about losing their lives because they already knew the scoop and they did not take it. This is the New World order depopulation agenda, and they truly are in on it.
Whole lot of murdering going on.