Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Krissy's avatar
Krissy
Dec 11, 2023

Oh, there are plenty of people that want to talk about it, but they are not part of the government!! They are not part of the healthcare system for the most part. They don’t want their livelihood taken away more than they care about their patients. These people are not worried about losing their lives because they already knew the scoop and they did not take it. This is the New World order depopulation agenda, and they truly are in on it.

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Edwin's avatar
Edwin
Dec 11, 2023

Whole lot of murdering going on.

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