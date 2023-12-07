Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Edwin's avatar
Edwin
Dec 7, 2023

Exactly what we would expect to see, no wonder they are putting him in jail.

Do not comply!

"I have more experience of drug company deceits than anyone and I would rather trust one of the Columbian drug barons than a drug company employee."

Coleman, Vernon

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Mpup
Dec 7, 2023

Safe and effective, hah. Medical practitioners should be accountable for pushing novel and unproven jabs on panicked patients. Instead, they take the money and run. Cowards and criminals.,

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