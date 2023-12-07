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By Frank Bergman December 6, 2023

New Canadian government data has revealed the nation has suffered a staggering 135% spike in deaths listed as “unspecified causes.”

Statistics Canada, an agency of the Canadian government, has just published a new report revealing that the nation smashed records for deaths in 2022.

Aside from soaring numbers of Canadians dying from “unspecified causes,” the nation recorded a record number of Covid deaths, despite high vaccination uptake and the pandemic being over.

A report released by Statistics Canada last week admitted that deaths due to COVID-19 in Canada rose by 36% last year.

According to the government, Covid caused 19,716 deaths in total.

However, deaths due to “Other ill-defined and unspecified causes of mortality” rose by a shocking 135% from 2020 to 2022.

Statistics Canada blames the increase in Covid deaths on the relaxing of the tyrannical mandates, masking, and lockdowns.

The government agency also argues the “new highly transmissible COVID-19 variants” are causing deaths to spike.

Additionally, the report reveals that Canadian life expectancy dropped for the third year in a row.

The falling life expectancy trend coincidentally started in 2020.

Maxime Bernier, the leader of the conservative-populist People’s Party of Canada (PPC), took to Twitter/X to blow the whistle on this development.

In the December 5 edition of the PPC newsletter, Bernier delved into the implications of the report.

“These deaths have almost TRIPLED since 2020 from 6,841 to 16,043 in 2022,” Bernier warned.

“What happened in 2021 that could have caused this explosion of unexplained deaths over the last 2 years?”

“An experimental pharmaceutical product was rushed to market and forced on Canadian society, is what happened.

“They told us it was ‘safe and effective’ but over the last few years we have learned more and more about how that Covid shot was neither,” said Bernier.

The party leader then accused the globalist establishment of ignoring such a significant development.

Bernier argues that this breaking news was “ignored by all of our crooked establishment politicians and the dishonest corporate media.”

According to the Counter Signal, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms released a study on excess death data in August, with bombshell findings.

“Excess deaths in 2022 increased to an estimated 37,000 compared to an estimated 21,000 in 2021–an approximate 75 percent increase,” the report stated.

“Fewer than half of these deaths (n=16,300) were attributed to COVID-19.”

According to a COVID research group, there have been approximately 90,500 excess deaths in Canada since the beginning of the “pandemic.”

Their data compilation shows that out of the total number of excess deaths in 2022, 38% of those were attributed to be from unknown causes.

In 2021, death due to “unknown causes” was the leading cause of death in Alberta.

Of course, government data can be skewed and misrepresented, as the case of whistleblower Barry Young demonstrates.

In November, 56-year-old Young, a New Zealand government IT employee, leaked damning secret data on the soaring number of deaths among the nation’s vaccinated population.

As Slay News reported, the government data leaked by Young shows that an alarming 20 percent of the vaccinated population has now died.

On Sunday, Young’s home was raided and he was arrested for leaking the anonymized health data to the public.

He now faces up to seven years in prison.

Source: slaynews.com

From 2022 reports:

“Death by Government” continues as planned

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