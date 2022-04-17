Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Kristy stamper's avatar
Kristy stamper
Apr 17, 2022

They know exactly what is causing all of this ! They also know exactly why ! They lie to all. Judgement will soon come.

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Bert Powers's avatar
Bert Powers
Apr 17, 2022Edited

These numbers tell the whole story without any wild speculation. As Joe Friday used to say "Just the facts Maam ".

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