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After a bombshell report by Edward Dowd revealed an 84% increase in millennial age group excess mortality, Kelly Brown published the Canadian data analysis:

“The above analysis follows on from the Canada-wide analysis and data. Good Canada-wide data is only available until October 2021. British Columbia + Alberta have data to the end of December 2021”.

New Brunswick data by Jessica Rose:

"I would argue with anyone to suggest that everyone decided to commit suicide [when mandates rolled out], everyone decided to drug overdose in the same three months, and everyone decided to miss their cancer treatment screening and suddenly died. It makes no sense. The only thing that logically makes any sense to me as an analyst is [that] it's the vaccine."

Kelly Brown’s appeal to the government officials and the MSM fell on deaf ears.

They ignored him just like they ignored Edward Dowd and Scandalios Pfizer documents released under the court order.

The Worldwide vaccine Genocide continues with no end in sight.

Related articles:

It’s Not Just the US: Excess Deaths Skyrocket Worldwide in 2021 Following Rollout of the Experimental Covid Vaccine

Dr. Michael Yeadon: THIS MUST STOP! Pfizer Documents Show FDA Knew of Death Risk

mRNA "Vaccines" Are Gene Therapy. May cause Undesirable Side Effects That Could Delay Or Prevent Their Regulatory Approval According To BioNTech SEC Filing

The Truth About Safety of mRNA Vaccines Found in The European Medicines Agency's Document Titled "Comirnaty (COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine) Risk Management Plan"

Pfizer/FDA Corruption: 2.8 Million Was Transferred from Pfizer to the FDA for “Priority Licensing” of Comirnaty

Thomas Renz: “This Is Quite Literally the Most Egregious Crime Against Humanity Since World War II”

Hidden in Plain Sight on NIH Website: The mRNA-LNP Platform’s Lipid Nanoparticle Component Used in Preclinical Vaccine Studies Is Highly Inflammatory

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