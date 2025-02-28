One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Dr. Naomi Wolf: "The centrepiece of the Pfizer papers is an intentional attack... on women and babies."

"They killed the babies, and they knew it. They poisoned the breast milk, and they knew it... They lowered the sperm count, and they knew it."

"They have a chart of the babies they're injuring. They have a chart of the women's menstrual cycles that they're disrupting."

"This is satanic on a massive level... the fact that they knew they were doing this, which—if you read the Pfizer papers—you cannot conclude otherwise."

Are you AWAKE yet? Our battle is SPIRITUAL

