Dr. Naomi Wolf: "They Tried to Kill Us... They Tried to Sterilise Us...This is SATANIC on a Massive Level.."
"The centrepiece of the Pfizer papers is an intentional attack... on women and babies."
Dr. Naomi Wolf: "The centrepiece of the Pfizer papers is an intentional attack... on women and babies."
"They killed the babies, and they knew it. They poisoned the breast milk, and they knew it... They lowered the sperm count, and they knew it."
"They have a chart of the babies they're injuring. They have a chart of the women's menstrual cycles that they're disrupting."
"This is satanic on a massive level... the fact that they knew they were doing this, which—if you read the Pfizer papers—you cannot conclude otherwise."
Are you AWAKE yet? Our battle is SPIRITUAL
Killing, maiming, and sterilizing are ongoing attempts. :)
"Vaccines" have been moot for nearly three years:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/no-need-for-any-more-vaccinations