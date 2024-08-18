One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

German MEP, Christine Anderson: This whole Covid madness, this so-called “Pandemic” was just a test balloon, a gigantic test balloon… to see how far they could go, to see what exactly they will have to do to get free individuals in a free and democratic society to consent to be enforced into compliance..”

"The goal, ultimately, is to transform our free and democratic societies into totalitarian societies. Their goal is to strip each and every one of us of our fundamental rights, of freedom, democracy, the rule of law. They want to get rid of all of this."

"In the entire history of mankind, there has never been a political elite concerned about the well being of regular people, and it isn't any different now."

Source

Share

Related articles: