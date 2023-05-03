One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“The interest of the EU, the WHO, and Big Pharma in public health is as big as the interest of the arms industry in world peace - namely not at all!”

What better place than the EU Parliament to say this fact directly to the face of all those hypocrites, henchmen, and marionettes?

Kind regards,

Yours, Christine Anderson, MEP (AfD)

