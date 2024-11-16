They Will Inject You While You're Unconscious
Nurse Warns of "Biogenics"" and Forced Flu Shots Happening in US Hospitals.
“…When you go to the hospital…you need a surgery…first they gonna ask you if you’ve had the vaccines. You gonna say no, then they gonna say that you need to sign this consent. In the consent is a word "Biogenics".
If you sign the consent saying I consent for you to give me "Biogenics", that basically means that they can give you anything that they deem necessary including vaccines.
So if you say you did not get a flu shot, it’s “flu season”, and you signed the consent that say I agree to “Biogenics”, they will give you a vaccine even if you under anesthesia…Unless you go and get your medical record, you will not know that you got a flu vaccine…”
These fucking assholes. I try to hold the love of Christ for them in my heart, but it is difficult when they are actively trying to kill us daily.
I also believe that no matter who is elected, none of this will change. The only way it will change is if they decide to cull us in a more dramatic way.
We've been lied to before, so If they're at the stage that they secretly injecting people while they're asleep and without their informed concent then it becomes a very small step to not even bother putting this on their medical record.