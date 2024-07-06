One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Craig Paardekooper

One of the reasons why the CDC was so reluctant to release the free-text entries of the V-Safe reports is because these entries are the personal testimonies of vaccine effects –numbering 390,000 per release, and numbering millions in total.

Having censored and erased hundreds of thousands of testimonies of vaccine injury from Facebook, the government was equally reluctant to be the provider of what is the largest collection of vaccine testimonies on the planet – collected by themselves!

So this is the longest story ever told – written by a million people who suffered.

Here I provide the testimonies in full, indexed and divided up by symptom. If anyone says – “The vaccine could not cause that”, then look up the symptom, and read the testimonies gathered by the government itself, and understand.

Many thanks to ICAN ( https://icandecide.org/v-safe-data/ ) who pursued the CDC through the courts until they finally conceded and began to release this data in January 2024.

Craig Paardekooper is known for his investigation in 2021 into COVID-19 vaccine batches that identified that all deaths post-vaccination were attributed to just 5% of vaccine batches or lots. These became known as ‘Hot Lots’ and his database of the deadly batches is referred to as ‘How Bad is My Batch’. On his Howbad.info website, Paardekooper has collected some information on saRNA vaccines.

