By Craig Paardekooper

I just updated this with the recovery rates from all jabs each year since 1991. As you can see, the recovery is decreasing year on year. This decline is from a mean of about 66% in the 90s down to 27% in 2022. '

This is a progressive, incremental decline that may be a long term depopulation strategy. A stealth holocaust spread over many years.

You will also notice some years where the recovery rate plummets for young adults and middle aged. I am guessing that a new experimental vaccine was introduced during these years. Examples are 1991-2, 2000, 2021-2

This is compatible with the progressive increase in autism over the last 40 years - and the blanket denial that vaccines have anything to do with it. It looks like these jabs are the"final solution".

Craig Paardekooper is known for his investigation in 2021 into COVID-19 vaccine batches that identified that all deaths post-vaccination were attributed to just 5% of vaccine batches or lots. These became known as ‘Hot Lots’ and his database of the deadly batches is referred to as ‘How Bad is My Batch’. On his Howbad.info website, Paardekooper has collected some information on saRNA vaccines.

