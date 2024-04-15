One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Brief Analysis of DMED Data (2021): Excess Symptoms in U.S Military Personnel Since Rollout of Covid Shots

Almost 40% have suffered neurological injuries, and 5% have been taken out with cancer or cardiac issues

Cancer ~ Excess = 74,000

Nervous ~ Excess = 780,000

Cardiovascular ~Excess = 87,943

Infertility and Reproductive Dysfunction ~Excess =12,124

RESULTS

Excess cancer alone affected 3.5% of the entire military population

Excess diseases of the nervous system affected 37% of the entire military population

Excess cardiac and blood disorders affected 4.1% of the entire military population

It is conservative to say that 5% of the entire military force has just been taken out by cancer and cardiac alone.

Up to 30+% have been weakened by nervous system diseases – the majority of which involve destruction of the myelin sheath surrounding nerve fibers

- Craig Paardekooper

Source: hchildcovidvaccineinjuriesuk

