Craig Paardekooper: They Attacked Our Military With the COVID Bioweapon
Brief Analysis of DMED Data (2021): Excess Symptoms in U.S Military Personnel Since Rollout of Covid Shots
Almost 40% have suffered neurological injuries, and 5% have been taken out with cancer or cardiac issues
Cancer ~ Excess = 74,000
Nervous ~ Excess = 780,000
Cardiovascular ~Excess = 87,943
Infertility and Reproductive Dysfunction ~Excess =12,124
RESULTS
Excess cancer alone affected 3.5% of the entire military population
Excess diseases of the nervous system affected 37% of the entire military population
Excess cardiac and blood disorders affected 4.1% of the entire military population
It is conservative to say that 5% of the entire military force has just been taken out by cancer and cardiac alone.
Up to 30+% have been weakened by nervous system diseases – the majority of which involve destruction of the myelin sheath surrounding nerve fibers
- Craig Paardekooper
Source: hchildcovidvaccineinjuriesuk
In order to attack us!
SecDef = friend of the CCP