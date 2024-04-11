One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman April 10, 2024

Official government data has highlighted the shocking disparity of deaths among people vaccinated with Covid mRNA shots when compared to the unvaxxed population.

The UK government’s official data for deaths in England shows that almost 16.4 times as many vaccinated people have died compared to those who have never received a Covid injection.

The figures were published by the UK government’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) in the agency’s “Deaths by Vaccination Status” data set.

The data shows that, during a 23-month period after the Covid shots were rolled out to the public, almost one million vaccinated people died.

However, during the same period, just 61,000 unvaccinated people died.

That equates to 16.39 times as many deaths of vaccinated people.

Vaccine advocates could argue that more people are vaccinated for Covid than unvaxxed, which would account for the difference,

However, in England, approximately 30 percent of the population is unvaccinated.

This means just 2.3 times as many people are vaccinated as unvaccinated.

According to the U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA), by July 2022, 18.9 million people had refused the first dose of the COVID-19 injection.

Meanwhile, 21.5 million people refused the second dose of the COVID-19 injection.

Additionally, 2.6 million people had received the first dose but refused the second.

30.4 million people refused the third dose of the COVID-19 injection, while 8.9 million people who had received the second dose, refused the third.

According to the UKHSA’s figures, 63.4 million people were eligible for vaccination at that point.

Therefore, as of July 2022, 30 percent of England’s population remained completely unvaccinated.

34 percent was not double vaccinated and 50 percent was not triple vaccinated.

However, the vaccinated population as a whole accounted for 95 percent of all COVID-19 deaths between January and May 2023.

The unvaccinated population, meanwhile, accounted for just five percent.

However, it’s the fact that these deaths aren’t among the one-dose and two-dose vaccinated population that is truly alarming.

The vast majority are among those vaccinated four times.

The quad-vaxxed population accounts for 80 percent of all COVID-19 deaths, and 83 percent of all COVID-19 deaths among the vaccinated.

The following figures can be found published on the ONS website:

Between July and September 2021, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 70 to 79-year-olds in August with 676 deaths. Whereas, the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in September 2021 with a shocking 13,294 deaths.

Between October and December 2021, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in December with 776 deaths. In contrast, the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in December 2021 with a shocking 16,171 deaths.

Between January and March 2022, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 70 to 79-year-olds in January with 776 deaths. In comparison, the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in January 2022 with a shocking 15,948 deaths.

Between April and June 2022, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in April with 500 deaths. At the same time, the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in April 2022 with a shocking 14,902 deaths.

Between July and September 2022, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in July with 493 deaths. In comparison, the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in July 2022 with a shocking 14,286 deaths.

Between October and December 2022, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in December with 604 deaths. In contrast, the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in December 2022 with a shocking 19,914 deaths.

Between January and March 2023, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in January 2023 with 551 deaths. The highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among the 80 to 89-year-olds in January 2023 with a shocking 18,297 deaths.

Between April and May 2023, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 70 to 79-year-olds in May with 405 deaths. At the same time, the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in April with a shocking 13,713 deaths.

What’s extremely concerning about these official figures is that the vaccinated surpass the unvaccinated by far in terms of death in every single age group since July 2021, even though 30 percent of the population have not even had a COVID-19 injection.

So much so, that there were 965,609 deaths among the vaccinated compared to just 60,903 deaths among the unvaccinated between July 2021 and May 2023.

This means there was a total of 1,026,512 deaths in England during this period and the vaccinated accounted for 94 percent of them.

The unvaccinated accounted for just six percent.

This disturbing data raises serious concerns about the safety of the Covid mRNA injections.

The fact that so many vaxxed people are dying surely warrants a full investigation.

The “Deaths by Vaccination Status” dataset can be found on the ONS website here or downloaded here.

