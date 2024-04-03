One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Mike Yeadon April 3, 2024

Dear all,

The question arises often about whether the many harms from the injections was deliberate or inadvertent. Unfortunately, they’re the former.

As a trained toxicologist & former research leader for over 30 years, using the framework we call “rational drug discovery” or “structure-based drug design”, I can see unequivocal evidence of intentionality. I have been saying this for some time, tentatively in 2020 (because I too didn’t want to believe my own deductions, eariy on) and with ever-increasing firmness.

Three distinct & independent mechanisms of toxicity, including clear targeting of reproduction.

A colleague with very different skill sets and training has detected at least two, further mechanisms of toxicity.

Those few twho are ex-pharma agree with my assessment that:

1. The elements in the design that I’ve pointed out are so obviously problematic and also unnecessary to the ostensible purpose (immunisation).

2. Any of the routine processes we used for at least 20 years if not longer would have picked at least some of them up, long before they reached even first dose to humans.

3. The hideously large inflow of serious adverse effects to VAERS, Yellow Card & the like would have rung warning bells in every “advanced” country. Instead, the cover-up became intense, immediately, indicating that it was expected.

4. The killer evidence: open letters to the regulatory authorities were written & issued before any of these products received “emergency use authorization”, laying out the concerns we’d noticed to that time (Dec 1, 2020). All of the concerns have occurred.

Best wishes,

Mike

PS: this was a reply in a discussion thread, but I thought it so important that I’ve made it a fresh post.

Why? Because I’m not aware of anyone else, who is as well-qualified to make these statements is saying it.

Imagine if more people understood that they’ve been DELIBERATELY POISONED, INURED, KILLED & FERTILITY REDUCED. I think there’d be riots.

