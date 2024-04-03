Dr. Yeadon: “Imagine if More People Understood That They’ve Been DELIBERATELY POISONED, INURED, KILLED & FERTILITY REDUCED.“
"The question arises often about whether the many harms from the injections was deliberate or inadvertent. Unfortunately, they’re the former."
By Dr. Mike Yeadon April 3, 2024
Dear all,
The question arises often about whether the many harms from the injections was deliberate or inadvertent. Unfortunately, they’re the former.
As a trained toxicologist & former research leader for over 30 years, using the framework we call “rational drug discovery” or “structure-based drug design”, I can see unequivocal evidence of intentionality. I have been saying this for some time, tentatively in 2020 (because I too didn’t want to believe my own deductions, eariy on) and with ever-increasing firmness.
Three distinct & independent mechanisms of toxicity, including clear targeting of reproduction.
A colleague with very different skill sets and training has detected at least two, further mechanisms of toxicity.
Those few twho are ex-pharma agree with my assessment that:
1. The elements in the design that I’ve pointed out are so obviously problematic and also unnecessary to the ostensible purpose (immunisation).
2. Any of the routine processes we used for at least 20 years if not longer would have picked at least some of them up, long before they reached even first dose to humans.
3. The hideously large inflow of serious adverse effects to VAERS, Yellow Card & the like would have rung warning bells in every “advanced” country. Instead, the cover-up became intense, immediately, indicating that it was expected.
4. The killer evidence: open letters to the regulatory authorities were written & issued before any of these products received “emergency use authorization”, laying out the concerns we’d noticed to that time (Dec 1, 2020). All of the concerns have occurred.
Best wishes,
Mike
PS: this was a reply in a discussion thread, but I thought it so important that I’ve made it a fresh post.
Why? Because I’m not aware of anyone else, who is as well-qualified to make these statements is saying it.
Imagine if more people understood that they’ve been DELIBERATELY POISONED, INURED, KILLED & FERTILITY REDUCED. I think there’d be riots.
I would riot gladly but I think I am in the minority. People are exceedingly capable of deluding themselves to anything that does not fit their world view and comfort zone. Two out of three of my children consider me a ‘conspiracy theorist’ , refuse to allow me to speak my views or send reliable fact based views that support the idea that what was injected was a bio weapon a military countermeasure directed at the population of the world sponsored by the USDoD and HHS. My children are college educated professionals who should understand the scientific method but gladly adhere to the “scientism” now taught in universities and promulgated by Big Pharma and the government. Euphemisms such as “died suddenly” are sufficient explanation for why their age cohorts are dying. All they seem to care about is fulfilling their every wish while they have introduced a time bomb into their systems via multiple vaccinations.Life in the here and now their only concern. Existing not living an examined life following the latest diversion seems to be sufficient. No self reflection on how one can demonize the other in this case their own mother for having divergent views. Oh the machine worked so well on their psyches that they equate compliance with freedom when the whole process relied on coercion. A riot of one or two including you Dr. Yeadon and it would be like that tree in the forest falling - unheard, unreported, unbearably ignored. Lemmings they will all fall off the cliff and never acknowledge that the decisions they made led to this. So sad, I mourn my children while they live and our lost opportunity to be a real family in the way I hoped for. So it is a living death and I mourn every day. When you plan the mass riot count me in but don’t wait, I am nearing eighty and my time
may be limited.
"if More People Understood That They’ve Been DELIBERATELY POISONED"
What exactly is keeping people from realizing this? Are they completely unaware of any problems? Do they deliberately avoid thinking about it? Do they realize it but refuse to confront it? Are they somewhere beyond caring?