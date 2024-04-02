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By Dr. Mike Yeadon April 1, 2024

There’s so much going on that we can either read stuff ourselves, ignore it all and hope or read a variety of other’s contributions and try to triangulate. I recommend the latter.

My main point on this is that regardless of whether we’re talking about pandemic treaty or international health regulations, they’re WHOLLY ILLEGITIMATE AND BASED ON NOTHING BUT FAKERY.

The net effect of both together is, I am quite certain, to require us all to choose between permanent internal exile or repeated injection with intentionally harmful materials.

I suggest we make it as plain to everyone around us that one results in indefinite home country quarantine and the other puts us in the hands of the corrupt WHO.

Neither is acceptable.

Leaving the WHO isn’t going to happen because all the senior politicians that decide what is done in the Houses of Thieves have no intention of leaving.

The IHR is worse, because we cannot even succeed by lobbying our own government. The problem will be every other government & we’ve no mandate even to ask them nicely.

Best wishes,

Mike

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