Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Charlotte Z's avatar
Charlotte Z
Apr 2, 2024

Thank you for stating your opinion on the Plandemic treaty. It's the best thing I've heard all day and I agree.

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Dolly Dagger's avatar
Dolly Dagger
Apr 2, 2024Edited

This evil criminality is beyond comprehension. . . What do we do?

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