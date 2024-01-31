Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Kellie.Beckett's avatar
Kellie.Beckett
Jan 31, 2024

There are three ongoing pandemics running concurrently.......... idiocy, lies and lunacy. Cure? Don't fall for any of them.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
Jan 31, 2024

WHO and teddy boy are disease X. Ignore and prosper.

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