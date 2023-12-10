One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky Global Research, December 08, 2023

Author’s Message to Readers

This article focussing on the alleged novel coronavirus is among the most important articles I have written.

There is an element of simplicity and common sense in the text. My objective is that the article will be extensively read and debated at the grassroots of society, not only by scientists and medical doctors. The complexity of this crisis is overwhelming. This is not solely a “Public Health Crisis”.

The implications are far-reaching because the article refutes and invalidates ‘everything” pertaining to the Covid pandemic. These include the policies related to The Lockdown and the Covid-19 “Vaccine”, not to mention the infamous Pandemic Treaty and The World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset”.

The official “corona narrative” is predicated on a “Big Lie” endorsed by corrupt politicians.

That “official consensus” is exceedingly fragile. Our intent is to precipitate its collapse “like a house of cards”.

What is ultimately at stake is the value of human life and the future of humanity.

Our objective is to save lives including those of newly born babies who are the victims of the Covid-19 “Vaccine”.

At this juncture in our history, the priority is to “Disable the Fear Campaign” and “Cancel the Vaccine” (including the repeal of the so-called “Pandemic Treaty”).

Hopefully this will set the stage for the development of a Worldwide movement of solidarity, which questions the legitimacy of the powerful “Big Money” financial elites which are behind this infamous project.

Dear Readers, please forward this article and the video far and wide.

Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, December 5, 2023

“Get off that crazy train. I know, it is scary, it can hurt. Take back your physical and intellectual autonomy and protect your children”. Dr. Pascal Sacré, Belgian author and Medical Doctor, November 2021.

“Hell is Empty and the Devils are All Here”. William Shakespeare, “The Tempest”, 1623

My response to Shakespeare: “Send the Devils Back to Where They Belong”

“When the Lie Becomes the Truth, There Is No Moving Backwards”

Introduction

Destabilizing the social, political and economic structure of 190 sovereign countries cannot constitute a “solution” to combating a novel coronavirus which mysteriously emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province (PRC) in late December 2019. That was the imposed “solution” —implemented in several stages from the very outset–, leading to The March 2020 Lockdown and the Rollout of a so-called Covid 19 “Vaccine” in December 2020, which since its inception has resulted in an upward trend in excess mortality.

It’s the destruction of people’s lives Worldwide. It is the destabilization of civil society.

Fake science was supportive of this devastating agenda. The lies were sustained by a massive media disinformation campaign. 24/7, Incessant and Repetitive “Covid alerts” in the course of more than three years. In turn, the ongoing fear campaign had devastating impacts on people’s health.

The historic March 11, 2020 lockdown triggered economic and social chaos Worldwide. It was an act of “economic warfare”: a war against humanity.

The New Virus: 2019-nCoV

The official story is that a dangerous NEW VIRUS was detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China in December 2019. It was entitled 2019-nCoV which stands for “2019 New (n) Corona (Co) Virus (V)”.

On January 1, 2020, “the Chinese health authorities closed the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan following Western media reports claiming that wild animals sold there may have been the source of the virus.

As of early January 2020, it was the object of extensive media coverage and an unfolding Worldwide fear campaign. Media disinformation 24/7 went into high gear.

“The Chinese authorities (allegedly) “identified a new type of virus” on January 7, 2020, using the RT-PCR test. No specific details were provided regarding the process of isolation of the virus.

Failed Identification of the Novel Coronavirus

In late January 2020, the WHO confirmed that:

It did not possess an isolate of 2019-nCoV from a purified sample from an infected patient, which meant that they were unable to confirm the identity of the novel coronavirus.

February 11, 2020. The Alleged “New Virus” is Renamed

In early February. 2020, following the failure to identify the novel coronavirus, a decision was taken to change its name to:

“Severe acute respiratory syndrome corona virus”: SARS-CoV-2 which (according to the WHO) is “similar” to a 20 year old virus entitled:

2003-SARS-CoV.

A Twenty Year Old 2003 Coronavirus Categorized in February 2020 as a “New Virus”?

Confirmed by the WHO and The New England Journal of Medicine, May 2003 (NEJM):

“A Novel Coronavirus Associated with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome”

which broke out in China’s Southern Guangdong Province in 2002 WAS identified and categorized as a “new virus” on May 15, 2003. (More than 20 years ago).

See Screenshot 0f NEJM May 15 2003 article below:

It is not just a renaming process: the 20 year old virus 2003 SARS-CoV is the “point of reference” for everything pertaining to the alleged Covid-19 pandemic including the Lockdown and the Vaccination.

(Scroll down for analysis and details pertaining to the identification and renaming of 2019-nCoV)

Video: The Non-existent “New Corona Virus”?

Michel Chossudovsky, Interview with Caroline Mailloux, Lux Media

“Big Money” and “Big Pharma” Meet at Davos

The alleged new virus was actively debated at the World Economic Forum (WEF), meeting in Davos Switzerland (January 22, 2020).

Proposed by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) an entity financed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a 2019-nCoV vaccine program was put forth. Announced at Davos, Seattle-based Moderna (with the support of CEPI) was to manufacture an mRNA vaccine to build immunity against 2019-nCoV.

The evidence as well as the statements at Davos suggest that the 2019-nCoV vaccine project was already underway in early 2019. And CEPI had foreknowledge regarding the announcement of the 2019-nCoV. (Michel Chossudovsky, Chapter VIII).

Note: The development of a 2019 nCoV vaccine was announced at Davos, 2 weeks after the January 7, 2020 announcement, and barely a week prior to the official launching of the WHO’s Worldwide Public Health emergency on January 30. The WEF-Gates-CEPI Vaccine Announcement precedes the WHO Public Health Emergency (PHEIC)

Lies and Falsehoods

All of this was unfolding at a time when the alleged new coronavirus named 2019-nC0V had not been isolated, it’s identity had not been confirmed and the number of reported cases in China was exceedingly low: “As of 3 January 2020, there were 44 cases reported, 11 are severely ill, while the remaining 33 patients are in stable condition (WHO Report).

There was no evidence of an unfolding epidemic in China, nor was there evidence of a lab leak, CEPI’s statement at Davos regarding “The Rapid Global Spread of the Novel Coronavirus” is a bold face lie. (See image above)

And then on January 30th, 2020, the Director General of the WHO Dr. Tedros declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) with absolutely no evidence of a threatening epidemic.

On that same day there were 83 positive cases Worldwide out of China for a population of 6.4 billion people. See table below: 5 positive cases in the U.S, 3 in Canada, 4 in France and 4 in Germany. Ask yourself does that constitute a Worldwide emergency?

And those (cumulative) cases were based on the RT-Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test which does not detect the identity of the virus. (See Appendix).

Screenshot from WHO, January 29, 2020. Number of confirmed positive cases in US, Canada, France and Germany

Three weeks later at a press conference on the 20th of February 2020 the WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus intimated that the pandemic was imminent:

“[I am] concerned that the chance to contain the coronavirus outbreak was “closing” …

“I believe the window of opportunity is still there, but that the window is narrowing.”

What was the evidence put forth by Dr. Tedros in support of his bold statement?

On February 20, 2020, there were only 1076 confirmed cases outside China (including those of the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship stranded in Japan’s territorial waters).

On that same day, the WHO provided the data of confirmed cases “by countries, territories or areas outside China”: 15 in the U.S., 8 in Canada, 16 in Germany, 12 in France, 9 in the U.K.

March 11, 2020: The historic COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, “Closing Down” of approximately 190 National Economies

The WHO Director-General had already set the stage in his February 21st Press Conference.

“The world should do more to prepare for a possible coronavirus pandemic.”

The WHO officially declared a worldwide pandemic at a time when there were 44,279 (cumulative) positive Covid cases outside China for a population of 6.4 billion. (For details and analysis see Michel Chossudovsky, Chapter II)

Confirmed by the WHO, in the United States, recorded on March 9, 2020, there were 3,457 “confirmed cases” (RT-PCR positive) out of a population of 329.5 million people (Screenshot of WHO graph Interactive WHO graph)

In Canada on March 9, 2020, there were 125 “confirmed cases” out of a population of 38.5 million people

Screenshot of WHO graph Interactive WHO graph. Data for Canada

In Germany on March 9, 2020, there were 2948 “confirmed cases” out of a population of 83.2 million people

For details, see Michel Chossudovsky, March 19, 2022)

The October 2019 “Event 201” Simulation of a “Dangerous Virus” entitled nCoV-2019

Event 201 was a table top simulation of a coronavirus epidemic, sponsored by John Hopkins and the Gates Foundation.

The WHO initially adopted the same acronym, namely 2019-nCoV (to designate the novel coronavirus), as that of the Johns Hopkins simulated Pandemic Event 201 Exercise.

The name of the new coronavirus was (with the exception of the placement of 2019) identical to that of the Event 201 simulation.

Attended by prominent personalities, The Simulation was held on October 18, 2019, less than three months before the announcement in early January 2020 of a new coronavirus.

Among the participants, were representatives (aka. decision-makers) from the WHO, US Intelligence, the Gates Foundation, the Global Alliance on Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) (financed by the Gates Foundation), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the World Economic Forum (WEF), the United Nations, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, Director Dr. George Fu Gao), Big Pharma, the World Bank, among others.

These various organizations played a key role when the so-called pandemic went live in early 2020. Many features of the 201 “simulation exercise” did in fact correspond to what actually happened when the WHO Director-General launched a Global Public Health Emergency (PHEIC) on January 30, 2020.

Moreover, the sponsors of Event 201 — including the WEF and the Gates Foundation — as well the participants were actively involved from the very outset in coordinating (and financing) COVID-19-related policies including the RT-PCR test, the March 2020 lockdown as well as as the mRNA vaccine, launched in December 2020

China’s CDC Director Dr. George Fu Gao –who participated in the 201 simulation– played a central role in overseeing the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan in early 2020, acting in close liaison with his mentor Dr. Anthony Fauci, as well as with the Gates Foundation, CEPI, et al.

Dr. Gao Fu is an Oxford graduate with links to Big Pharma. He was also for several years a fellow of the Wellcome Trust. (REF)

The Mysterious “Identity of the New Virus”

The name of the virus was first identified:

–October 2020: 201 Simulation Scenario October 2020: nCoV-2019

–December 2019, Wuhan: 2019 nCoV

And then mysteriously another change in the name of the novel coronavirus took place on February 11, 2020.

from 2019-nCoV to SARS-CoV-2, which stands for “Severe acute respiratory syndrome”: SARS – Corona (Co) Virus(V)-2″.

There was no longer a “n” prefix (indicating that it was a NEW VIRUS). The “n” prefix was replaced by a “2” suffix

What is the meaning of SARS-CoV-2. More specifically what is the meaning of the mysterious “2” suffix? It pertains to a 20 year old virus entitled:

2003 -SARS-CoV, which can by no means be categorized as a NEW VIRUS

“New Virus” versus “Old Virus”: the 2002-2003 “Severe acute respiratory syndrome” (SARS)

SARS-CoV-2 –which since February 11, 2020 had become the official name of the 2019 novel coronavirus– is by no means A NEW VIRUS.

Flash Back to China, Guangdong Province 2002-2003. Confirmed by the WHO and peer reviewed reports:

“A Novel Coronavirus Associated with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome” broke out in Guangdong, Province, PRC in 2002. (NEJM, May 2003)

SARS was categorized as Novel Coronavirus in 2003. i.e no longer NEW. It was detected and isolated 20 years ago in early 2003.

In the course of the last twenty years it must have resulted in multiple variants of the original 2003-SARS-Coronavirus.

The Essential Features of the 2003-SARS-CoV Virus

Confirmed by the WHO

“the Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) is a viral respiratory disease caused by a SARS-associated coronavirus. It was first identified at the end of February 2003 [more than 20 years ago] during an outbreak that emerged in China and spread to 4 other countries. …

A worldwide outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) has been associated with exposures originating from a single ill health care worker from Guangdong Province, China. We conducted studies to identify the etiologic agent of this outbreak.

… a novel coronavirus was isolated from patients who met the case definition of SARS. … Consensus coronavirus primers designed to amplify a fragment of the polymerase gene by reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) were used to obtain a sequence that clearly identified the isolate as a unique coronavirus only distantly related to previously sequenced coronaviruses.

What is significant in this report is that the WHO confirmed that the novel 2003 coronavirus entitled 2003 SARS-CoV had been isolated from patients’ samples, identified and designated “severe acute respiratory syndrome” in March 2003.

Absence of An Isolate of the “New 2019 Virus (2019-nCoV)”

While the 2003 SARS-CoV was duly isolated, the WHO acknowledged in January 2020 that it did not have an isolate and purified sample of the new 2019 coronavirus from an infected patient, which meant that they were unable to confirm the identity of the (“dangerous”) 2019 novel coronavirus entitled 2019-nCoV. That was the reason given. Sounds Absurd.

How was this matter resolved. Following advice from the Gates Foundation, the WHO was in liaison with the Berlin Virology Institute at Charité Hospital.

Under the scientific guidance of Dr. Christian Drosten, the Berlin Virology study was entitled:

Detection of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by real time RT-PCR

The Berlin Virology Institute study firmly acknowledged that:

[While]… several viral genome sequences had been released,… virus isolates or samples [of 2019-nCoV] from infected patients were not available …”

What the Berlin team recommended to the WHO was that in the absence of an isolate of the 2019-nCoV virus, a similar 2003 SARS-CoV virus should be used as a “proxy” (point of reference) of the novel 2019 coronavirus:

“The genome sequences suggest presence of a virus closely related to the members of a viral species termed severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)-related CoV, a species defined by the agent of the 2002/03 outbreak of SARS in humans [3,4].

We report on the the establishment and validation of a diagnostic workflow for 2019-nCoV screening and specific confirmation [using the RT-PCR test], designed in absence of available virus isolates or original patient specimens. Design and validation were enabled by the close genetic relatedness to the 2003 SARS-CoV, and aided by the use of synthetic nucleic acid technology.” (Eurosurveillance, January 23, 2020, emphasis added).

What this ambiguous statement suggests is that the identity of 2019-nCoV was not required and that “COVID-19 confirmed cases” (aka infection resulting from the 2019 novel coronavirus) would be validated by “the close genetic relatedness to the 2003 SARS-CoV.”

How could the new virus be categorized as similar without having been identified, i.e. without an “isolate”? Moreover, bear in mind that while the PCR test does not detect the virus, it detects genetic fragments (of numerous viruses).

Smoking Gun

What this means is that a coronavirus detected 20 years ago (at the time of writing) in Guangdong Province (2003 SARS-CoV) has been used to “validate” the identity of a so-called “novel coronavirus” first detected in China’s Hubei Province in late December 2019.

The recommendations of the Drosten study (financed with a grant of $249,550 from the Gates Foundation) were then transmitted to the WHO.

They were subsequently endorsed by the Director- General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The WHO did not have in its possession the “virus isolate” required to identify the new virus.

“Never mind”. It was decided that an isolate of the new coronavirus was not required.

It stands to reason that if the PCR test uses the 2003 SARS-CoV virus as a proxy or “point of reference”, there can be no “confirmed” cases pertaining to the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

The 2019 new coronavirus 2019 nCoV was renamed SARS-CoV-2 on February 11, 2020 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses. That explains the 2 suffix.

The 2019 novel coronavirus is said to be “similar” to 2003-SARS-CoV, which was subsequently renamed SARS-CoV-1 (to distinguish it from SARS-CoV-2).

The NEW Virus (2019 nCoV) is “non-existent” (no RT-PCR confirmed cases).

The RT-PCR Test Declared Invalid by the WHO

Amply documented, the RT-PCR test detects genetic fragments of numerous viruses without being able to identify the virus.

See the article below:

The WHO Confirms that the Covid-19 PCR Test is Flawed: Estimates of “Positive Cases” are Meaningless. The Lockdown Has No Scientific Basis

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, December 10, 2023

See also our review of the RT- PCR in the Appendix of this article.

The significance and ambiguity of the WHO decision –following the advice of the Berlin Virology Institute– namely the issue of the “isolate” of the novel coronavirus have been casually overlooked. “No Questions Asked”

The British Media reported on February 6, 2020 the change in the name of the virus:

“[The] Deadly coronavirus will FINALLY get a name: Scientists plan to officially label the disease ‘within days’ – but it won’t be called after any places or animals. The International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses has submitted a name. …

Big Money, Big Pharma. Patent Rights

Let’s bear in mind: The Covid Crisis which is still ongoing is a Big Money Operation Worldwide, with numerous Big Pharma products, extending from the global misuse of the RT-PCR test, to the multibillion dollar Big Pharma vaccine project, largely dominated by Pfizer.

Was the change in the name of the virus to SARS-CoV-2 an issue of “royalties” and intellectual property rights? The U.S Patent Rights, pertaining to 2003 SARS-CoV was filed in April 2004 and assigned in May 2007 to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:

Patent No.: US 7,220,852 B1 Date of Patent: May 22 2007. (This is a matter for further investigation.)

“The Big Lie” and the “Non-Existent New Virus”. What are the Consequences?

As documented above (confirmed by the WHO) the new 2019 corona virus was never identified.

The use of a 20 year old virus entitled 2003 SARS-CoV as a proxy for the alleged new virus confirms that there was NO PANDEMIC resulting from a NEW CORONAVIRUS in January-March 2020.

THERE WAS NO “NEW VIRUS”.

What this signifies is that both the Devastating Lockdown policies imposed on 190 countries (March 11, 2020) as well the Worldwide Rollout of the Covid-19 Vaccine (mid December 2020) are fraudulent. They are based on a “Big Lie”, which has contributed in the course of almost four years to literally destroying people’s lives.

In turn the incessant fear campaign had a devastating impact on people’s health, their mental health, including a Worldwide wave of suicides. In several countries suicides among school children were recorded (See Michel Chossudovsky, Chapter VI)

“The Big Lie” Precipitates the Lockdown

The unspoken truth is that the novel coronavirus has provided a pretext and a justification to powerful financial interests and corrupt politicians to precipitate the entire world into a spiral of mass unemployment, bankruptcy, extreme poverty and despair.

The lockdown was an act of economic and social warfare. The labor force was confined, the work place is frozen, leading to an engineered Worldwide economic collapse.

This crisis is by no means over. The entire World is currently strangled in the Most Serious Debt Crisis is World history. All categories of indebtedness (private and public).

In the words of the WEF billionaires to those who are loosing their homes or cannot pay their monthly rent: their motto is:

“Own Nothing Be Happy”.

The mRNA “Vaccine” Intended to Protect People against a “Non Existent New Virus”

Amply documented the mRNA “vaccine” which was intended to protect people against this non-existent new coronavirus renamed SARS-nCoV-2 has resulted in an upward trend in excess mortality.

The Pfizer Confidential Report released under Freedom of Information confirms based on their own data that the vaccine is a toxic substance. To access the complete Pfizer report click here

The evidence is overwhelming: See the carefully documented impacts of the “vaccine” by Dr. William Makis on people from all walks life: pilots, health workers, school children, students, athletes, pregnant women and new born babies (and many more).

Excess Mortality

There are numerous studies on vaccine related excess mortality. Below is a summary of an incisive study pertaining to Cancer Related Excess Mortality in England and Wales resulting from the mRNA Vaccine conducted by the team of Edward Dowd

Dowd’s method was to analyze the number of deaths attributed to cancer in England and Wales between 2010 and 2022 (based on the data of the U.K. Office for National Statistics).

The table below pertains to excess deaths related to malignant neoplasm (cancerous tumor) in England and Wales, recorded in three consecutive years: 2020, 2021, and 2022 vs. a 10 year trend (2010-2019).

The data for excess mortality in 2020 (the year prior to the vaccine) are negative with the exception of “malignant neoplasm without specification of site”.

The COVID-19 vaccine was rolled-out in several phases in England and Wales starting on December 8, 2020 and extending into March-April 2021.

The upward movement in excess mortality (%) commences in 2021. The increase in excess mortality related to malignant neoplasm is tabulated for the two first years of the vaccine.

Below is a similar table pertaining to Excess Mortality in Germany, which points to the Deviation of Observed Mortality from Expected Mortality (by age group) in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Notice the upward shift in excess mortality in 2021 and 2022 following the rollout of the Covid Vaccine in December 2020

Germany: Excess Mortality by Age Group (%)

Excess Mortality in Red by age group, Total Excess Mortality in Gray

Media Disinformation, Boldface Lies

There are numerous studies on excess mortality resulting from the vaccine, which are ignored by the media.

Invariably the Press reports state with authority that it is the virus which is “dangerous”or “deadly”, when in fact it is the “Vaccine” which has triggered an upward trend in mortality.

The Daily Mail (February 6, 2020) refers to a “deadly coronavirus” intimating that it is spreading Worldwide

The dangerous virus designation is a boldface LIE:

Confirmed by the WHO, the CDC and peer reviewed reports, the 2019 nCoV-19 is not dangerous. See the Appendix below.

“When the Lie Become the Truth, There is No Moving Backwards”

Our analysis in this short article has provided evidence:

that the alleged NEW CORONAVIRUS entitled 2019 nCoV was never isolated,

the renamed new coronavirus entitled SARS-CoV-2 is NOT A NEW VIRUS. It is similar to an OLD VIRUS entitled 2003-SARS-CoV.

I should mention that there are many other issues which invalidate the “official narrative”, specifically the RT-PCR test which does not identify the virus.

See sections 1, 2, 3 4 of the Appendix below as well as our review of The Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) Test.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, 2023

